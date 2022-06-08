Look and Feel Cool With These Hot Shoe Trends

Today we want to discuss show trends. 2022 is set to be another amazing year for shoes and shoe trends. There is an amazing mix of formal and casual, as well as classic and new silhouettes. There are also a few shapes you didn’t think would be back in fashion. Whether you love the Crocs classic clog, sneakers, or heels, there is sure to be something on this list that will catch your attention.

Lace-Up Sandals

Sandals are always in fashion, but this season is all about lace-up sandals and details. Not only do laces add a new dimension to a simple sandal shape, but there is also a level of sophistication that can be found with these sandals. You are able to wear them at the beach and at a cocktail party, making them incredibly versatile yet still stylish.

Bright Pumps

Pumps are another shoe that hasn’t gone out of fashion, and this year is all about the bright, bold colors. Mix a pair of colorful pumps with a more neutral and subdued outfit, and you will have a stylish look accented by a beautiful pop of color.

Platform Sandals

Platform sandals are one of the most popular shoe and sandal trends at the moment. Adding a new dimension to sandals, platforms can be worn at the beach, by the pool, or out for a night on the town.

High-Fashion Sneakers

Sneakers are another shoe that has never been out of fashion, but this year is all about high-fashion, designer sneakers. Labels such as Chanel, Gucci, and Off-White have all released ultra-chic sneakers that are more suited for the catwalk and not the sidewalk.

Chunky Sandals

Sandals don’t have to have thin straps and be “dainty”. There are many designers and labels that have moved toward making chunky sandals, such as the Blaire sandals by Dr Martens. They are a bit edgier than regular sandals, but they can still be worn with just as many outfits and to as many occasions.

Leather Sandals

Leather sandals have been all the rage for a few years now. They are sturdier than regular sandals and often add more arch and ankle support, and because of this, they are usually far more comfortable than other sandals.

Ballet Flats

Ballet flats exploded in popularity a few years ago and were often seen as a more conservative and simple shoe. However, they are quickly coming back in fashion, considering how comfortable and versatile they are. They can be worn day or night and are also suitable for both hot and cold months.

Square Loafers

Loafers are often seen as formal shoes, but they can be worn with anything from shorts and a shirt to a dress and a pantsuit. Loafers are comfortable and versatile and come in so many different shapes, materials and colors; you are sure to find a pair that you will love.

Shiny Metallics

One of the most popular color pallets for this is metallics. Whether it be shades of gold, silver, bronze, or anything else, metallics are the color of choice. They can also be used to add a pop of shine to a neutral outfit, often pairing very nicely with blacks, whites and off whites, and some browns.

Gladiator Sandals

Gladiator sandals were incredibly trendy a few years ago and seemed to fade away recently. However, they are back, with strappy sandals being one of the most popular show trends of the year. There is nothing better than a pair of gladiator sandals to finish off a Boho-chic ensemble.

Mary Jane’s

Many people will be familiar with Mary Jane’s; you probably owned a pair when you were younger. They are one of the few shoes that you can wear throughout your life, and while they may be trending right now, they have barely gone out of fashion over the years.

Ankle Straps

While not a specific type of shoe, ankle straps and details are both small touches that are incredibly popular this year, they add a small touch of class and can change the way heels and sandals look and fit. They are also some of the best types of shoes to wear with more formal outfits.

Padded

Padded sandals and shoes are straight out of the late 90s and early 2000s. While they faded away years ago, they are back and better than ever. Padded sandals, flip flops and shoes all add a retro but ultra-comfortable touch to any outfit. Padded sandals, in particular, are great when paired with a skirt or mini skirt.

Skate Sneakers

Don’t underestimate the style that a classic skater shoe can bring you. Chuck Taylor’s, Nike SBs, Vans Old Skools, and Air Force 1’s are all incredibly famous and stylish sneakers that can be worn with quite literally any outfit you want. The amount of options and colors out there also means there is undoubtedly something for everyone.

Textures

Don’t be afraid to try shoes with different and unique textures. There is no need to just stick with leather and suede when there are so many options out there. While what you choose is up to you, this year is all about experimenting and trying something new.

