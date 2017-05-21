How to Look Marvelous in Marble

With the minimalist trend catching on like wildfire, marble has made a huge comeback and I am all for it. Simple, beautiful, and unique, marble print (or real marble) is the perfect way to spruce up your home, wardrobe, or workspace. If I can cover something in marble, I’ll do it. My laptop cover is marble, my phone case and wallpaper are marble, I have a marble lamp, and that’s just the beginning.

My love affair for marble began with this gorgeous dining room set my mother bought for her first apartment. I loved the old-world, elegant look of the beautiful marble-topped circular table so much that I am vying to inherit it. Before the days of lifestyle bloggers and Instagrammers, I thought marble was limited to countertops, tables, and cutting boards, but boy was I wrong.

Marble is now more than a stone; it is an ultra trendy print that can go on anything, and in my opinion there isn’t anything that marble doesn’t look good on. Accessories? Check. Notebooks? Check. Clothing? Check. I have picked out some of my favorite marble plastered accessories to share with you, so you, too, can join the marble craze.

Click through to see our favorite marble must-haves!