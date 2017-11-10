Fashion Director Louis Verdad Discusses His FW17 Collection

With the change of seasons, those sophisticated, everyday looks that are tailored to your body and empower your every move are hard to find. Today’s fashion isn’t centered around pieces for the modern millennial woman who revels in high-end fashion. Even finding styles with a breath of maturity while still remaining chic is a difficult task. That’s where fashion designer Louis Verdad comes in with his self-titled brand, Verdad, which is financed and inspired by Verdad’s fashion and business savvy CEO, Marisa Weingarten.

Targeting women who understand the maturity of high-quality pieces and dress for excellence, Verdad has created a line that is challenging tailored fashion as we know it. With experience in dressing various celebrities such as Rihanna, Gwen Stefani, Cate Blanchett, and more, Verdad definitely has our vote. Here, we chat with the designer about his hopes and inspirations for the new brand.

Cliché: What inspired you to start your own brand, which is tailored for the modern woman?

Louis Verdad: My inspiration behind Verdad is a fresh approach to fashion-driven women who understand the meaning of great tailoring with a touch of modern sophistication. We are a high-end contemporary Los Angeles-based line and we aim to be known for beautiful, modern separates with an edge.

Does your newest collection have a specific name and what do you love most about it?

Everybody is always giving a name to things and I’ve always chosen to never label anything that I do because I don’t want to be boxed into some concept. With that in mind, what I love about Verdad is its aesthetic and innovative tailoring.

Your Fall/Winter 2017 collection has so many unique designs and styles. What do you feel this collection says about the brand’s message?

This collection talks about the importance of not losing the sophistication of tailored pieces and bringing it to the attention of millennials who are just learning the basics of good fashion. The brand message remains the same as in the beginning of my career: to empower women through great fashion.

What is the ultimate goal for the brand as a whole, as well as for the new collection?

The ultimate goal of the brand is to create a message that is clear and understood by younger generations. That message involves all of the things that I believe in as a designer, such as the importance of innovative construction, comfort, good tailoring, and how it can all be paired up with luxury as the collection hits stores this fall.

What are some of the best features of this new line?

Some of the best features of the brand are the interesting shirting paired up with beautiful pleated skirts and luxurious cashmere sweaters. The use of beautiful German hardware and exotic leathers provide an edge to the collection.

I see you have targeted both modern blouses and pants, but even dresses and jackets as well! What can you tell us about the fit, style, and design of the various pieces in your collection?

We are going for shapes that are fluid or have volume. The tailoring is impeccable, as shown in our coats and bomber jackets made of wool with touches of exotic leathers. The dresses are long and flowing in very soft and comfortable fabrics, and our evening story is a new take on jumpsuits in luxurious fabrics, such as lurex.

What is your favorite piece from the collection?

My favorite piece is the cropped bomber jacket in patent leather with a silk back jersey detail and bold zipper details that run from the waist to the neckline.

How is your brand something that everyday women need?

We aim to dress women for the full day by bringing separates that effortlessly translate from day to night. The line is composed of both statement pieces and everyday essentials that are a must for anyone wanting to look their best.

How is Verdad changing fashion for women and how is it better than the average brand?

We are better than the average brand because our clothes fit well and our tailoring accentuates the feminine silhouette. The garment’s structure and construction is based on details meant to give women comfort and confidence. That’s what sets us apart.

Read more Fashion News on ClicheMag.com

Fashion Director Louis Verdad Discusses His FW17 Collection: Photographs courtesy of Verdad