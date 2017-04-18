Fashion

A Look at Lucy Hale’s “Pretty Little” Street Style

by Tuesday, April 18, 2017

If there’s one person that can rock anything, it’s Lucy Hale. The Pretty Little Liars star wowed fans when she returned in season 6 with short hair–and it looks like she isn’t growing it back for now. One thing that I love about Hale is that she’s so fashionably dynamic. From long to short hair, gown to bomber jacket, bold to natural, Hale can pull it off. She doesn’t stick to just one look, and the fact that she can make any and everything look good is inspiring. Admired for her sharp jawline and on-fleek eyebrows, Hale’s cuteness can’t be compared. On that note, let’s continue to admire some of Hale’s street style.

 

Courtesy of @lucyhale on Twitter

Hale pulls off a 90s street-look in this outfit: bomber jacket, denim, a white T-shirt, glasses, and a long necklace with a hint of messy hair.

1 2 3 4 5
, 0 Comments 0
Fashion writer at Cliché Magazine - Student at the University at Albany - Lover of fashion & beauty Follow me on Instagram: @_karishmapersaud_  and Twitter: @kp_821

← Previous post

Documentaries You Should Watch on Netflix
You may also like
Outfits Ideas You Need To See For Coachella
Outfits Ideas You Need To See For Coachella
The Subscription Box Every Man Needs
The Subscription Box Every Man Needs
Must-Have Bags from Vessel
Must-Have Bags from Vessel

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *