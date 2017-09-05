Lulus Fall 2017 Collection

Let’s face it: we have all splurged online at least once or twice looking for the perfect item to complete our outfit. One trendy shirt after another and suddenly we have 30 items in our cart and our credit cards out, ready to be used. Online shopping is the perfect way to de-stress at home, at work, or even on-the-go with our mobile phones. But from hundreds of online retailers, where is the best place to shop? That’s where Lulus comes in.

Lulus is a California-based online retailer with fresh designs and chic styles to completely transform your wardrobe to have you looking your best. Here, Lulus’ Brand Director, Stephanie Gaito, and Chief Merchandising Officer, Brittany Nicholls, tell us about their favorite summer trends and their new fall line. Check out their website and prepare to shop because there’s no way you’ll be able to let these styles go. We know we can’t!

Cliché: What can you tell us about your new line and what do you love most about it?

Brittany Nicholls: Our Fall line is going to take our girl from the office to date night effortlessly. We are excited about everything from the flirty girls-night-out dresses, to elevated and versatile separates, ready to mix and match.

What sort of products and designs are you featuring in this new line?

BN: We are focusing on clean feminine lines in rich color tones to make our consumer feel and look their absolute best. This fall, we are loving embroidery, lush textiles, and special details that feel of-the-moment and feminine.

The Summer 2017 lookbook features so many beautiful styles, patterns, and warm colors. What do you feel about the brand’s message?

Stephanie Gaito: Lulus has always believed in curating a closet with quality garments that make our girl feel chic and beautiful, season after season. This lookbook has our girl getting ready for summer, prepping her wardrobe with some of her favorite vacation-ready trends. From off-the-shoulder tops and dresses, to pretty stripes and flirty details, this lookbook was all about having the chicest summer yet!

What are some of the best features of the new line for this season?

BN: For fall, we honed in on various rich textures of velvet, the subtle shimmer in lurex, and exclusive textiles and prints you won’t find anywhere else.

How is this new collection something that everyday women need or can enjoy during this season?

BN: This collection sets the Lulus girl apart from the rest, taking generic office-wear trends and putting a chic spin on them. And, of course, there will always be plenty of event and formal dresses to choose from. This season, we really focused on adding special details and the perfect fit to every piece in the collection; our designers have worked diligently to create pieces you can’t find anywhere else.

How is Lulus better than the average brand?

BN: At Lulus, we have curated a collection of luxe items at the best price points out there. Our unique offering of event dresses and shoes along with trend-forward pieces makes us the best—plain and simple!

Is there anything you would like readers and customers to know about your brand?

BN: We have top notch customer service. From day one, Lulus has been focused on customer service. We listen to each and every bit of feedback, positive or negative, to shape our path. Our customers are always our number one priority.

Why did you choose Parker’s Hotel for the May 2017 shoot? It’s beautiful, by the way!

SG: We chose The Parker for its classic mid-century beauty, bright pops of color, and beautifully maintained gardens. Palm Springs is the perfect girl’s getaway and what better way to showcase our favorite pieces for the summer?

Lastly, what is your favorite piece from the collection?

SG: Our favorite piece from the collection is the Much Obliged Golden Yellow Wrap Maxi. Yellow is one of the biggest colors of summer (thanks, Beyoncé) and the wrap is the perfect silhouette. You can dress this up or down and look perfectly chic while still feeling completely comfy. The model for our shoot, Frida Aasen, actually took this home because she loved it so much!

Lulus Fall 2017 Collection: Photographs courtesy of ©Lulus