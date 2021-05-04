Luxury Bags You Need in Your Closet

Luxury bags are the easiest way to accessorize an outfit. However, finding an affordable luxury bag can be hard. This list will provide you with some luxury bags that are from small brands. Now, read on and find a bag you love!

Telfar: This black owned unisex line gained popularity after it was worn by several celebrities. Moreover, it is widely known for being affordable and available. Though they quickly sell out, they have frequent restocks.

Homage: This black owned brand prides itself on its comfortability and longevity. In particular, they offer a unique bag shape and color to to any outfit.

Brandon Blackwood: This black owned brand focuses on making trendy pieces that last. Furthermore, the goal of this brand is to create pieces people love. One of their more famous pieces being a luxury bag with the statement “End Systematic Racism”.

Florian London: This British brand focuses on classic shapes and quality. As a result, they only use the finest leather materials. In addition, they recently won the Independent Handbag Designer Award for “Best in Overall Style and Design.

JW Pei: This Los Angeles brand has minimalist designs throughout and focuses on accessibility. What’s more, they use sustainable and vegan materials such as recycled plastic.

Anima Iris: Following its launch, this Senegal based lifestyle brand has been featured in many magazines. Additionally, Cameroonian born, Wilglory Tanjong created this eco friendly luxury brand.

Mateo: After this brand launched in 2009, it is now being sold worldwide. Although they now mostly focus on jewelry, they still have a beautiful selection on luxury bags.

Hogoe Kpessou: A West African university student runs this brand, and named it after herself. Not only are her luxury bags the perfect accessory to add some elegance to your closet, but they also give your outfit a pop of color.

