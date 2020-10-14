Luxury Handmade Accessories That Support Women Worldwide

Candy and Lola will soon release the highly-anticipated ‘London Edit’. Inspired by the UK capital, this collection will initially feature evening-wear clutch bags (a first for the brand), and will soon expand to offer beach towels, sandals and a whole host of other accessories.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect, unique beach accessories for your winter break in the sun or a complete one-off gift for a loved one, look no further. The combination of affordable prices (from £50-£100), the chance to support an incredible cause, and the brand’s striking designs put Candy and Lola in first place every time.
Images provided by: CandyandLola