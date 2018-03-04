Winter is coming to an end and we cannot contain our excitement here at Cliché. We’ve already begun to make a list of movies we can’t wait to see in Spring and are starting to daydream about the outfits we’ve been itching to wear! While movie releases and wardrobe changes are exciting, we can’t help but to hop onto the natural beauty train that’s been chugging along for quite some time now. Caked on makeup is a thing of the past and looking as natural as possible has taken its place. We’ve gathered a list of makeup that enhances natural beauty and leaves you glowing from within with half the time and effort.

Prep

After a long winter of protecting our skin, it’s time to rejuvenate with an invigorating exfoliator. Actress, model, and businesswoman, Christie Brinkley has worked with scientists to deliver her own line of beauty products that use ingredients that minimize the look of wrinkles and dark spots. Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare’s Complete Clarity Daily Facial Exfoliating Polish ($35) clears pores, removes dull dead skin, and leaves skin looking refreshed and feeling purified.

After exfoliating and cleansing, brighten and protect skin from sun damage with INLIGHTEN Spot Corrector & Brightening Serum + IR Defense ($69). This serum diminishes the look of hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, and sun damage while correcting signs of aging and leaving a bright, naturally luminous radiance.

Face

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream with SPF 50+ ($38) does exactly what it says. With skin-loving ingredients like peptides and vitamins A, B, C, and E, this color-correcting cream enhances skin brightness, hides imperfections, and gives you a radiant, dewy complexion. Bonus: built in SPF 50+ to protect your skin from the harsh sunrays outside!

The product name says it all: Perricone MD’s No Foundation Foundation ($55) brings out your natural beauty with alpha-lipoic acid that rids the appearance of pores and wrinkles. This lightweight, velvety finish foundation also contains SPF 30 and comes in a pump to help you avoid unnecessary germs and spills.

Once you’ve applied the foundation of your choice, finish using a soft, rosy blush. Afterglow’s velvety smooth, feather-light Infused Mineral Blush ($26) is the perfect choice to enhance your cheek’s natural color. Available in a variety of natural pigments and containing certified organic ingredients, embracing your natural beauty has never felt so good.

Eyes

Don’t underestimate the wonders a light coat of mascara can do. Not only does 100% Pure’s Fruit Pigmented® Ultra Lengthening Mascara ($24) lengthen and separate lashes, but aids to keep lashes healthy with natural ingredients like black tea, cocoa, and berries.

Lips

Complete your look with a shiny, fresh coat of lip gloss using Glossier’s Lip Gloss ($14). Long lasting, nourishing, and enhancing, your lips will stay hydrated and look as natural as they are.

Makeup That Enhances Natural Beauty: Photos Courtesy of christiebrinkleyauthenticskincare.com, sephora.com, itcosmetics.com, glossier.com, 100percentpure.com