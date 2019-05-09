Meet Israel’s Next Famous Fashion Designer: Inbal Dror

Attention, brides-to-be: Are you toying with the idea of crafting your dream wedding gown with the help of a couture dress designer, but not sure where to start? To get the ball rolling, it’s time to meet one of Israel’s most talented, illustrious and mind-blowingly creative minds in the bridal dress industry today – Inbal Dror. Cliché got a glimpse and taste of this designer’s craftsmanship, and we’re now infatuated with her gorgeous bridal creations. Who is this genius designer?

Not only is Dror the leading designer of Bridal Gowns and evening dresses in Israel, but she has a keen eye for innovative silhouettes and intricate embroideries. That’s not all, just last year the Israeli designer launched yet another diffusion line of bridal gowns, but this time the collection had all the sex appeal and sheer fabrics of her couture bridal line. Add to that, Dror’s brand has caught the eye of celebrities from Beyoncé and Noami Watts to Bar Refaeli, even receiving an official request from the British royal family to submit sketches for a wedding dress for Meghan Markle. What’s not to love about this designer’s brand? Let’s put it this way: There’s no fashion designer that has the set of skills and the art of hand-craftsmanship like Dror’s. That’s for sure.

Image Credit: Staci Layne Wilson

So in case you’re wondering who the next celebrity who will be wearing Dror’s dream bridal gown will be, it’s none other than award-winning actress Brooke Lewis. Check out some amazing in-house footage of Brooke and Dror at The Panache Bridal Salon of Beverly Hills.

Hair & Makeup: Allison Noelle

As the countdown till Brooke and Mark Bellas’ wedding at the famous Houdini Estate has officially begun, the gorgeous fiancée spent a full day with the popular Israeli designer at The Panache Bridal Salon of Beverly Hills. Dror praised Brooke by telling her that if she can think about a perfect bride for her dress it would be Brooke. Brooke responded, “How many brides in a lifetime get to meet their designer?” Brooke then explained that she chose Inbal after nightmares trying on so many gowns, and what was authentic to her soul was this brilliant designer’s work. She added, “Once I saw Dror’s gowns on the rack, Erika at the Pasadena store said that she can already get my vibe and knew the dress that I loved.”

Image Credit: Staci Layne Wilson

Before Brooke and Dror headed home for the day, Brooke left her with this statement about her bridal gowns, “It’s sexy, stylish and we are doing the magic of Old Hollywood in our soirée, it was just perfection for Old Hollywood and feeling that you could transport me back to a magical era and your brilliance will be my absolute honor to wear on that day.”

Be sure to check out Inbal Dror today and begin crafting your dream wedding dress! You can view her beautiful 2019 collection here.

Read more Entertainment articles at ClicheMag.com

Meet Israel’s Next Famous Fashion Designer: Inbal Dror. Featured Image Credit: Vogue.com