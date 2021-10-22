Megan Knight Releases Her New Single “Hard Way To Go”.

Megan Knight is an incredibly soulful and impassioned singer-songwriter, born in Southern New Jersey. The poised influence of her writing reveals a powerful singer willing to risk what it takes to push the limits as far as they will go. Knight’s music is strongly defined by its contradiction; which radiates with confidence and vulnerabilities that outline a perfect balance between modern and classic sounds, that pull inspiration from many different genres.

At an early age, Megan knew that she wanted to make singing, songwriting and performing her life-long career. With musical roots that span generations, it was natural for her to work tirelessly to hone a sound that is uniquely hers.

