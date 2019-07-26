There are certain men’s styles that are here to stay. If you’re looking to update your wardrobe or want to know what pieces you should absolutely have, here are some of the best items to have in your wardrobe that will never go out of style:

Leather Jackets

The leather jacket has long been a cool-guy look, and definitely a part of our list of men’s styles that will never go out of style. Leather jackets are now offered in a wide range of colors and styles for men and women. But if you want a truly timeless style, choose a black leather motorcycle jacket similar to the one Marlon Brando wears in The Wild One (1953) or else one with a more modern cut like a leather racer or bomber jacket.

You can wear a leather jacket just about anywhere now, even many offices (though this is usually reserved for creative professionals). It’s also a great date night look. But how should you wear it? For the ultimate classic look, pair it with a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and boots. To vary up this formula, swap in a graphic t-shirt, button-down shirt, black or gray jeans, chinos, or sneakers.

Oxford Lace-Up Shoes

If you love enduring and timeless men’s styles, this is, by far, one of the most classic menswear shoe styles. It’s the perfect shoe to pair with a suit, but it also looks great with a button-down shirt and slacks, or even a more casual look than that. The most timeless material and color would be black leather oxfords, but oxfords in gray, a shade of brown, or oxblood would also be a great choice. For a more casual look, go for a suede material or a bolder color like blue or green. Want a more formal or polished look? Opt for black patent leather oxfords.

Well-Tailored Suits

If there’s one thing we learned from How I Met Your Mother’s Barney Stinson, it’s that a great suit never goes out of style. It’s one of the best ways that men can make a fashion statement and a great impression, no matter where they are — the office, the bar, or the poker table. Sure, a suit might look a little out of place at the beach or even at a casual sports game, but you’d certainly look great (and important). It doesn’t really matter how you wear it, either. Tie or no tie, unbuttoned or buttoned blazer — it’s all timeless.

A well-tailored suit is the most timeless type of suit. This doesn’t mean that it has to have a very slim cut, but the cut should fit you well and not be baggy or oversized. A black suit is the most timeless color, but other colors that will never truly go out of style include gray, navy, and brown (or tan). A fitted suit doesn’t have to be expensive, either — though a slightly more expensive suit will likely last longer than a cheap suit from H&M. But don’t focus too much on the fit when buying it as long as you like everything else. Once you find a suit you like, take it to the tailor. Before you know it, you’ll have a great suit on your hands — made just for you.

Button-Down Shirts

This timeless style is another absolute must-have. Besides white, blue, or pinstripe button-downs for work or formal occasions, you should also have button-down shirts for dates, business casual settings, or even just day-to-day wear. One of the most popular casual options is a denim button-down, which would be a great choice for casual day wear or even a date (depending on the date’s location). For more sophisticated date button-downs, choose a shirt in a darker shade like navy blue, black, gray, or burgundy. Pair the look with slacks or dark-colored jeans.

Another classic style that is becoming increasingly popular again is the short sleeve button-down shirt. With this style, feel free to choose a bolder color or pattern, especially for daytime wear. If you want a more sophisticated look, choose this style in a plain color and button the shirt the whole way up.

