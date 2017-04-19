Mercado Global: Handbags for a Cause

Spring has officially sprung, and that means it’s time to update your wardrobe with punchy colors, patterns, and new textures. A closet overhaul is every fashionista’s favorite part of Spring, but what if the money you’re spending on a cute new bag could go to a Guatemalan artisan who is trying to send her child to school?

With the help of Mercado Global, you have the best of both worlds! Partnering with 216 artisans, the non-profit brand offers gorgeous loom-weaved bags and accessories in an effort to live up to their mission statement. Mercado Global “empowers indigenous women to break the cycle of poverty by connecting them to international markets, fostering sustainable livelihoods, and pioneering a socially responsible business model within the fashion industry.”

With fast-fashion all the rage, many buyers are thinking about their wallets and less about the global effects of their purchases. Mercado Global offers an affordable opportunity to be more conscious when updating your wardrobe this season. The brand has reached over $3 million in sales that has gone directly to the women who make the bags–and they are fostering a better way of life for the whole community in the process. One of the main goals of the brand is to ensure that their artisan partners all have the opportunities to send their children to school, and so far 99% of their partners have children enrolled in classes.

Mercado Global is about more than empowering women and providing living wages, they aim to improve the quality of life of future generations and help improve the rural Guatemalan communities as a whole. If you still aren’t sold, just wait until you see the bags. Totally on trend for 2017, they are undeniably cute.

Click through to see a few of our favorites, but you can check out the rest of their Spring/Summer collection here.