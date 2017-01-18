Saying goodbye to President Obama is hard for some of us because it also means saying goodbye to Michelle Obama as the nation’s First Lady. Michelle Obama was not only admired for her intelligence, grace, and her strong ability to connect with people worldwide, but for her fashion sense as well. While performing her duties selflessly for the past eight years, she became one of America’s fashion icons–and still is. As we transition into having a new president and first lady, let’s take a moment to appreciate Michelle Obama’s most fabulous fashion moments as the First Lady.



“The First Lady in red” – Michelle Obama rocks an elegant pleated red knee-length dress secured with a red belt paired with red heels and a pearl necklace with matching earrings.

Michelle Obama showing vibrancy in her blue and pink pastel button-down dress with Disney’s The Lion King cast.

Accompanied by President Obama at the Phoenix awards dinner in Washington D.C., the First Lady wears Naeem Khan’s sweetheart neckline with an a-line style ball gown sprinkled with shimmer and abstract patterns.

Michelle Obama sporting a long sleeve, small-checkered dress decorated with a jeweled belt to make a statement.

At the Let Freedom Ring ceremony, Michelle Obama wears a beautiful floral pattern frock by Tracy Reese.

The First Lady greets Prime Minister Trudeau and Mrs. Grégoire-Trudeau in a lovely floral pattern a-line gown and a voluminous softly waved hairstyle.

Michelle Obama once again in white floral patterns on a black v-neck, long sleeve dress speaking at “A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation On Girls’ Education” hosted by Glamour.

The First Lady greets Pope Francis in a sky blue, turtleneck dress with short sleeves and a matching belt paired with chrome heels.

Mr. and Mrs. Obama at the Orlando international airport. The First Lady is shining brighter than the sunshine state in this summery yellow boat-neck sundress.

Michelle Obama says farewell with President Obama and daughter, Malia Obama, in this classy Jason Wu long sleeve and midi-length dress covered in lace.

What was your favorite Michelle Obama fashion moment over these past 8 years?

