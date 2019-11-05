Moissanite Stone: 4 Key Reasons Why People Love Moissanite

Who doesn’t like diamonds? After all, they’re one of the most sought-after gemstones in the world. Known for their brilliant shine, they’re often used in jewelry such as necklaces and engagement rings. As you probably know, though, they’re expensive.

Depending on the grading, a diamond can cost you anywhere between $2,500 to $70,000! Looking for a more cost-effective option? How about a moissanite stone? If anything, it looks just as great as diamonds — but for a fraction of the price! Want to learn more? If so, let’s view 4 key reasons why people love Moissanite.

What is a Moissanite Stone?

Moissanite is a naturally occurring gemstone that is made up of silicon carbide. It was first discovered by Henri Moissan in a meteorite crater in 1893. Nowadays, it’s grown in laboratories for the jewelry market.

Appearance-wise, it looks a lot like a diamond. In fact, it has an even higher refractive index. In other words, a Moissanite stone will sparkle more than a diamond!

Reasons Why People Love Moissanite

Nowadays, more and more people are substituting diamonds for moissanite. Here are a few reasons why:

1. It’s Much More Affordable

Diamonds may be pretty, but they’re also costly. For example, a 1-carat ring can easily set you back $5,000! In contrast, you can get a moissanite ring of the same size for around $1,000 — that’s one fifth the price! Given that, it’d be a great choice for those who’d like to save a bit of extra money.

2. It’s Super Durable

One of the reasons why people love diamonds is because they’re durable. Well, guess what? Moissanite is too! It might not be as high as diamonds on the hardness scale, but it’s pretty darn close. For those who’re curious, it has a score of 9.25 on the Mohs Scale of Hardness whereas diamonds have a score of 10.

3. It Sparkles More Than Diamonds

What determines a stone’s brilliance? Its ability to reflect light. The more it reflects, the more it will sparkle. We mentioned this earlier but moissanite actually scores higher than diamonds on the brilliance refractive index — that is, it sits at 2.65 whereas the latter is at 2.42.

4. There Are Just As Many Design Options

One of the reasons why diamonds are so popular is because there are many design options. For example, you can choose the shape and set. As it turns out, however, you can do the same thing with moissanite—that is, it can be cut into all the same shapes a diamond can. For example, you can ask for it to be cut into a round, oval, princess, or cushion shape.

Picking Moissanite over Diamonds

As you can see, diamonds are not the only option when it comes to jewelry. The fact is, a moissanite stone can be just as pretty! What’s more, is that you can get one for a fraction of the price!

