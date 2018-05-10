Celebrity Moms with Beautiful Baby Bumps

Who says pregnancy holds back women and their unique styles? Who says an enormous baby bump is not simply beautiful? Check out these celebrity moms that show us how it’s done and inspire women everywhere to celebrate their large pregnant tummies.

First on our list of stylish moms is Kirsten Dunst. She may be a first time mom, but she sure dresses like she’s done this before. While shopping in LA, Kirsten wears a long tie-dyed dress, keeping herself fresh and free with vivacious colors and plenty of room to walk comfortably with her marvelous baby bump. To compliment the LA sunset tones of her dress, she throws on some earthy-toned accessories to complete the look, including her warm, brown sweater, beige sunglasses with a burnt umber tint in the shades, ivory white bag, and black velvet shoes to bring it all together. On the top of her head, she keeps her golden blond hair tucked into a bun to keep her look neat and practical for a mom on a mission!

This next mom is no stranger to the pregnancy life. Chrissy Teigen doesn’t let her unique style falter for a minute while carrying her second child. Posing with her husband, John Legend, at the 2018 Grammys, Chrissy shows with her stunning dress that pregnancy is certainly something to celebrate. Here she is gleaming from her twisted, twinkling earrings down to her strappy silver heels—not to mention how exhausting it must be to walk gracefully in heels while pregnant! Her Yanina Couture sequined dress matches the same sparkle coming from her smile, while the reflected light bouncing from the accented belt and detail along her hips accentuates her wonderful baby bump. Chrissy Teigen effortlessly takes her pregnancy glow to a whole new level!

Tia Mowry is another second-time mom who shows us that pregnancy glow. Being one of the only moms here who chose a look with pants, she absolutely rocks it with her lustrous, velvet suit. While filming for her YouTube channel, Tia takes the time to strike a pose in her charming, linen-colored rag & bone tracksuit. With this style, Tia makes being pregnant look comfy! She completes her outfit with a pair of black, pointy-toed boot heels, showing all of her fans that this is no lazy day sweat-suit, but a glamorous, yet relaxed ensemble meant for the camera. Her naturally gorgeous curls, tousled to the side, bring the attention immediately to her face where we see that signature bubbly smile that begs the question: Are there any hearts that Tia Mowry can’t steal?

Australian supermodel Nicole Trunfio sure doesn’t let a second pregnancy stop her from making the world her runway. Here, she casually walks the streets wearing a sensuous green slip dress that gives her a style that can turn heads and keep her feeling fresh. Her gray, full-length cardigan drapes along her shoulders, keeping her warm in addition to the light gray beanie placed gently atop her warmly highlighted head of hair. Her small black bag with an accented gold chain matches perfectly with her grungy, Doc Martin boots and mysterious black shades. With her first son Zion resting preciously on her hip, she shows that even while carrying two children, she can still manage to carry herself with such grace and magnetism.

Last, but not least is the woman that has been making headlines since early April: first time mom Cardi B. Her baby bump debut wardrobe is definitely something to gush over. On stage, she wore her hair in a slick beehive style with neat pieces of silky hair framing her glowing face, giving her a hairstyle of royalty status. Her dress is simply timeless. Wearing an all white, skin-tight dress allows for the audience to gaze in excitement at every shadow made by her beautiful baby bump. The ruffled detail in the fabric adds the perfect texture while the flared out bottom adds elegance to her passionate performance as an artist and icon. From recently creating a new album to now creating new life, Cardi B has nowhere to go but up!

