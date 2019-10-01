Fashion in Australia is thriving right now and for good reason. Australia has some of the most accomplished fashion designers in the world. Today we’re going to look at the most exclusive Australian fashion brands and the amazing journey they took to establish themselves as unique and highly sought after global fashion hub. While Australia fashion is now among the worlds most recognizable brands, this wasn’t always the case.

In the past going back to the 1970’s, the Australian fashion industry primarily tried to adopt fashion styles and looks that were dominating internationally, mainly fashion from Europe. This continued late into the 90’s and early 2000’s. To fully understand, one must know the evolution of Australian fashion over the last 30 years. Back then fashion was concentrated in 2 main locations, Sydney and Melbourne. Over time as commercial building costs continued to rise, fashion houses started to spread out across the suburbs and Australia as a whole. As a result production either moved offshore or was forced in house on more bespoke or individual levels.

Fast track to 2019, top designers have developed several unique fashion hubs across major cities in Australia. These small clusters of fashion designers, enthusiast and investors focus on creative and collaborative efforts that help support amazing designers and allow them to thrive and prosper. Let’s take a look at some of these incredible brands that have penetrated almost every major market in the world. The following are the most exclusive Australian fashion brands that are setting trends and helping to establish Australia as a fashion force to be reckoned with. They represent the best designers in Australia just as Playamo represents the best online casino Australia.