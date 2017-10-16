Our favorite time of the year is back. The leaves are falling, the air is crisp, and our sweaters have made their way out of hiding and to the front of our closets. Among the clothes that have transitioned from Narnia-like hidden wardrobes to the top of our Outfit of the Week list is all things denim.

Paired perfectly in the cold weather with scarves and knee-high boots, and as jackets, skirts, and pants, denim is making a grand appearance this fall season. So dust off your denim and start setting trends with these must-have denim pieces for fall!

Indigo Bomber Jacket

Start your fall wardrobe with a classy denim bomber jacket. The refined taste of denim paired with the chic look of the bomber-style jacket will keep you warm and absolutely looking your best. Match it with a variety of colored shirts and some cute jeans and you are ready for school, work, or even a late night out.

The Indigo bomber jacket by Gap is made with premium 1969 denim, meaning it has the perfect stretch for ultimate comfort while you’re on the go. Match that with the rib-knit cuffs and stand collar and you have a quality must-have this season.

Cool Blue Denim Choker

One of the best parts about putting together your favorite outfits is choosing the perfect accessories—and Lulus definitely has some of the best in denim trends. Adding a boldly thick denim choker to any of your looks will make you stand out from the crowd. The sassy choker adds the perfect touch of blue and denim to anything.

Lulus’ “Who Runs the World?” Cool Blue Denim Choker has a lobster clasp closure and is decked out with a simple denim fray to subtly overstate your look!

Boyfriend Jeans

Boyfriend jeans are the trend of the season! These denim beauties not only provide comfort and coziness, but they are perfect for those almost-chilly fall days. Pair them with sweaters, tanks with a cardigan, or even a nice top and blazer and you are ready for anything!

H&M’s plus size boyfriend jeans are definitely on our must-have shopping lists. The subtle knee rips and folded hems give the cozy blue pants the ideal denim style for fall fashion.

BDG Destroyed Denim Pencil Mini Skirt

If you’re feeling a bit bold and want to look drop-dead gorgeous this season, check out a denim pencil mini skirt. This denim outlook on a work classic bottom will take your wardrobe from zero to one hundred really quickly. Add some hot knee-high boots and a long necklace to complete your style.

Urban Outfitters’ BDG Destroyed Denim Pencil Mini Skirt is a super slim-fitting vintage skirt. The understated fray and front zipper give the skirt an edgy touch. Add the fact that it’s worn wash design will never go out of style and you have a piece that will go from fall to spring because it works with everything.

Chambray Dress

Last but not least, add a chambray dress to your fall mix for something easy and cute. The denim styled dress is a unique addition to any closet, and with a bulky knit scarf on top, it will be the perfect outfit for your fall photoshoot debut.

Lulus’ Shirt and Sweet Blue Chambray Shirt Dress is soft, lightweight, and sophisticated in a casual way. With hidden pockets, button cuff sleeves, and a soft blue woven fabric, this denim dress is the complete package.

If you are on the denim train this season, be sure to check out our must-have pieces and let us know which are your faves in the comment section!

Must-Have Denim Pieces for Fall: Featured image courtesy of Urban Outfitters