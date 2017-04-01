We are all looking for the perfect bag to meet our everyday needs. From a wide array of styles, materials, colors, and brands, it can be increasingly difficult to find exactly what style it is you are looking for. But what if you could customize your very own bag, already designed from the most premium materials and durable for any outing including sports, travel, and professional environments?



The Vessel brand features all of those options including a user-friendly customizable section to their website where you, too, can help design your perfect bag. And as if all of these features weren’t enough, Vessel also prides itself on its give-back foundation.

Here are some of our favorite must-have bags from Vessel’s Signature Collection:

Signature Large Tote

Vessel’s Signature Large Tote is a gorgeous feminine bag with a sophisticated touch and the perfect amount of room. Seen in the Women’s Golf Journal, the dual handles, interior compartments, magnetic clasp, and padded laptop sleeve makes it easy to travel on the go while staying organized and chic. Found in a large array of colors and patterns, the signature large tote can be paired with any outfit from on-the-go and professional to everyday work and play.

Signature Large Boston

The Signature Large Boston Canvas features a contemporary spin on a classic travelers bag design that can carry your desired items in style. With dual handles and an attachable crossbody strap, the Boston bag redefines traveling in style with a simply causal look. The neatest feature is the bags 300 degree zip shoe compartment and interior slip pockets with padded tech-protected sections. The premium canvas material and genuine leather trim provides the perfect finish to this ideal bag.

Signature Backpacks

If you are in the market for a quality, spacious and unique style of backpack, then Vessel is definitely the right choice for you! The brand’s sleek design and high quality material creates an ideal premium carryall for everyone. Featuring a dual zip main compartment, a padded laptop compartment with tech slip pockets, easy access vertical side pockets, as well as a vented bottom zip compartment for wet/dry storage, the Signature Backpack with waterproof zippers is a definite must-have!

Customizable Bags

One of the coolest features of this brand is their customized bag section allowing you to create the perfect bag uniquely for you! From over 22 colors and seven different materials, the customization process gives you a wide range of options for a one-of-a-kind design. Starting with a blank canvas, you can customize your own backpack, tote, duffle and even your own golf bag to feature whatever colors, materials, logos, quote, or name suits your needs best. So if none of the predesigned options above match your fashion tastes, feel free to create your own personally designed, quality made carrier with Vessel’s easy to use website.

Buy a Bag, Give a Bag

The best part about purchasing a bag from Vessel (aside from the quality and uniqueness of the design) is the brands “Buy a Bag, Give a Bag” foundation. Every time a bag is purchased from Vessel, the brand donates a bag to a child in need. Each bag is lined with a unique inside-tag ID number depicting the current number of backpacks given to a child around the globe. So far, Vessel customers have helped provide over 13,220 backpacks worldwide for children in need of supplies and access to education!

So whether you fall in love with their amazing and spacious designs, or their fun customizable options, know that you’ll be getting the perfect must-have bag while helping a child in need. Sounds like a win-win to us.

Must-Have Bags from Vessel: Featured image and all images courtesy of vesselbags.com.