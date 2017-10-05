Must-Have Knit Sweaters for Fall

Now that the pumpkin spice lattes are out and the temperature is officially dropping, it’s time to start thinking about your favorite cozy items to cuddle up with this fall. Whether you’re into knee-high boots or leather booties, all of your favorite shoes will look amazing with our must-have knits for the season! So get warm and get excited for the comfiest season of the year with the best trends in knit pieces.

Deep V-Neck Bar Tunic Sweater

First on our must-have knit list is a deep V-neck sweater that is both cozy and attractive. This long sleeve, chic top will look perfect with jeans, leggings, and even dress pants and will give you that extra boost of sexy when you’re trying to be comfortable. The trendy cross-lace bar feature of this cozy knit is definitely one of the highlights that makes this sweater a must-have. Add the hi-lo hem, side vents, and low cut V of the design and you’ll be the most fashionable gal this season.

Ultrasoft Chenille Tunic

Every summer to fall closet transition needs a reliable neutral knit to keep you prepared for anything. The Ultrasoft Chenille Tunic from J.Jill is the ideal trustworthy top. It’s mix of cable stitches, sweet cream color, and soft rich texture are just perfect this fall. Whether you need to run to the store or you are planning autumn pictures, this cozy-to-cute knit will be your go to.

Cold Shoulder Zipper Sweater

Back to setting trends, this fall, every fashionista needs a cold shoulder knit to complete their ultimate fall wardrobe. The thickness of the sweater material will keep you warm and cute while the shoulder cut-outs add a hint of sexy and spunk to your outfit. The soft blue color and knit pattern will pair easily with any bottom for a classic warm-to-cold weather transition.

Take Me Over V-Neck Sweater

Finishing off the definite knit-themed purchases for our fall look is one more classic sweater. The Take Me Over V-Neck from Belk is a relaxed yet fun pullover with drop sleeved and tons of room for cozy fun. Because of its versatility to stand alone or be paired with chunky knit scarves, this V-neck will be high on your most worn list.

The best part about knits is the plethora of pairing combinations that are comfy, cozy, and absolutely chic. Let us know what other must-have knits we should add to our list and get ready for the cool weather in one of the unique pieces above.

Read more Fashion News on ClicheMag.com

Must-Have Knits for Fall: Featured image courtesy of American Eagle