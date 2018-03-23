Must-Have Pastel Outfits for April

It’s finally time to trade in your bleak winter wardrobe for pastel colors. Now that spring is upon us, soft shades of pink, purple, yellow and blue are perfect transition pieces as we head into warmer temperatures and brighter days. Pastel pieces are a necessity and can be worn year after year. Both trendy and classic, pastel colors can be styled in a variety of ways depending on your preferred style. Here are some of the must-have outfits for this April!

Purple is a trending color this year. It was all over the runway during this year’s New York Fashion Week and we are seeing people style it during a variety of seasons. This dainty dress has beautiful lace detailing and trim along the sleeves and the bottom of the silhouette. Paired with ankle strap heels, it is a perfect lighter shade of purple for spring and Easter.

Hadley Open Back Lace Shift, www.francescas.com ($44)

Pale yellow is another up and coming color. This color is soft enough for the spring months but not as common as pink and purple. The shift style is very popular and flattering and the subtle v-neck adds a trendy flair. Lace is a popular texture this season and the white lace at the top makes this an ideal piece for both spring and summer. Perfect for a fancy occasion such as a dance or a dinner!

Sandi Stretch Shift Dress, www.lillypulitzer.com ($248)

Over the past few years, two pieces have become really popular. They can be worn together or separately with other pieces of clothing depending on the look you are striving for. This two piece comes in a soft blue and easily one of the most adorable looks this spring. The scallop detailing along the top and the bottom of the skirt are the best part!

The Carly Two Piece Set, www.laurenjames.com ($128)

For a trendy look, bell sleeve tops are in. This is another ideal transition piece for spring because it is three quarter sleeves, which is perfect for the changing temperatures. The soft pink color is almost light enough to pair with other pieces of clothing as a neutral and will match with a variety of outfits. Most importantly, the bow detail on the sleeves adds a flair of elegance!

Bow-sleeve Top, www.factory.jcrew.com ($29.50)

Button-down skirts are a versatile clothing item. They can be worn in a variety of seasons and used as a neutral. This blush skirt is trendy with the buttons down the front and the frayed material at the bottom. Paired with a plain sweater or blouse, it can easily be dressed up or down for the spring and summer!

Frayed Button-down Mini Skirt, www.forever21.com ($15.90)

Must-Have Pastel Outfits for April. Featured Image Credit: francescas.com