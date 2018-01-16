With the weather rapidly getting colder and invites for various holiday-themed occasions growing, it’s becoming more difficult to find the right winter pieces that ensure you look your best while keeping warm. Deciding whether or not to sacrifice sexy, mesh pieces for comfort and warmth is one of the most difficult fashion decisions this winter. But what if you can do both?

MINKPINK is an Australian-based fashion brand that is changing the way we dress during the holiday season. With tons of party styles and chic designs, the brand has created the perfect transition collection for the long winter ahead.

Founder and creator of MINKPINK, Rachel Evans, set out to create an inspiring brand with original designs that were affordable for the creative girl. Now the brand has developed into so much more with a focus on street styles, vintage touches, and quirky designs.





With styles ranging from dresses and over-lays to thick sweaters and denim everything, the designers of MINKPINK have crafted their MINKPINK MAIN range collection to showcase their uniquely chic pieces for the everyday woman.

Expanding beyond their main collection, Evans and her team polished two side categories to the line that work to broaden their most popular styles. The MPC side line is the elevated basics side to the MINKPINK main collection that features their warmer and more sophisticated pieces. The MPD line focuses more on the denim side of their street style with all things jean-related.

If you’re looking for the perfect party styles this holiday season, be sure to check out MINKPINK’s winter collection for all the flirty yet warm pieces.

Must-Have Pieces from MINKPINK’s Winter Collection: Photographs courtesy of MINKPINK