Must-Have Winter Bags

With the fall/winter fashion week debuts behind us, we can now calmly look through all of the various new and exciting trends that have thrived since the runway. Brands like Lauren Cecchi New York, Ectu Los Angeles, and Meli Melo have created must-have collections to complete any winter outfit. From several styles of hand bags and clutches to warm winter colors and shapes, these 2016-2017 collections are to die for.

Whether you’re a serial handbag collector or trendy purse fanatic, the various styles presented in each collection offered something both unique and satisfying for every customer. The trends typically follow warmer color schemes for this cool season, which brings together the ultimate winter feel. Check out some of our favorite handbags that are absolute must-haves for this winter season.

Palermo by Ectu Los Angeles

Ectu Los Angeles has followed the earthy-neutral trend in its versatile Palermo hand bag. Inspired primarily by olive green, the brand has chosen to feature its handy tote in their designated fall/winter hue. The cool season allows for the perfect earth-related green in accessories to compliment the neutral color trends found in many winter outfits.

The Palermo is a buttery-soft olive calfskin leather tote that is the perfect travel carryall. The versatile bag features gold-plated hardware to accent the olive green statement piece. The sturdy top handle and crossbody strap allows for hands-free travels and outfit options for your winter agenda. The zip-around closure and protective metal feet guarantee security with your belongings among travels. Overall, this trendy bag has the perfect amount of room and accented style that it just can’t be left off our must-have list!

Army Green Stretta by LCNY

Lauren Cecchi New York has created the ultimate collection with every type of hand bag you’ll ever need. The goal in mind was to make the perfect bag for any woman regardless of her daily adventures. So whether you are traveling, going to work, or needing something cute on a daily basis, the LCNY collection has exactly what you need.

In particular, Lauren Cecchi’s Army Green Stretta is the perfect winter clutch featuring a snap closure, inside pockets, Italian leather, and a detachable gold chain for any occasion. The clutch, inspired by natural scenery and neutral colors, is new for LCNY, which typically features brighter tones. This camouflage color is perfect for matching and blending while still being dramatic enough to stand out. It follows the LCNY idea of creating a luxury accessory that can be used at any moment. This bag follows the collection’s monochromatic theme and is perfect for completing any winter outfit, whether you choose for it to be a clutch or chain bag.

Thela Medium Elephant by Meli Melo

Meli Melo is a uniquely innovative brand that constantly explores various notable designs and styles in their handbag creations. This winter, Meli Melo created an array of bags for their new collection called Lost in the Current, which focuses on the reflection of the largely unexplored underwater kingdom.

The Thela Medium Elephant tote is a luxury bag crafted from Italian leather with inverted handles and a magnetic flap closure. Its soft green-gray color, finished with a silver hardware accent, makes the tote bag perfect for any winter outing. Large enough to carry your essentials but not be overwhelming, the bag completes any trendy look with its unique straps and shape. Complete with a detachable leather clutch bag, the tote is the perfect investment.

Must-have Winter Bags: Featured image and all images courtesy of melimelo.com, laurencecchi.com and ectula.com.