Must-Have Pieces From Betina Lou’s Winter 2017 Collection

A Montreal-inspired brand created by designer Marie-Eve Emond, Betina Lou embodies the classic, feminine look women are craving this winter season. This brand places an emphasis on easy-to-wear fashion with French heritage. Inspired by men’s uniform and clothing pieces, Betina Lou adds a feminine flair to each style by incorporating delicate cuts and fits to provide women with a simple, versatile look while also remaining stylish. With sustainability increasing in popularity in the fashion realm, Betina Lou prides itself by operating under an ethical and sustainable code. Natural fibers such as cotton, silk, and wool are used to compose each garment of clothing and promise a long-lasting wear.

Centered around neutral shades of blacks and greys, the Betina Lou Winter 2017 Collection appeals to a wide-range of audiences. Whether the consumer is searching for an elegant piece or something suited for comfort, the Winter 2017 Line includes it all. The black Tessa t-shirt dress is perfect for a casual outing or class, while the black Elysa high collar dress is more suitable for a fancy dinner or a date. Those who are more interested in pants or casual sweaters will be impressed with the simple selection of pieces, too. Betina Lou also incorporates a pair of black pants and the grey Viviane sweater for those in search of an effortless, comfortable look.







For those in search of bolder options, Betina Lou has you covered. Aside from neutral shades, pops of color do appear within the line. The Esther dress in Indigo offers an alternative deep blue shade to the classic black, while the Fred pants incorporate a gorgeous rust color as an alternative to black pants or classic pants. One of the most unique pieces included in the Winter 2017 line, the rust color, will make a solid white or black shirt pop when paired together. The Catherine, a classic long-sleeved striped tee, presents consumers with a stylish piece to dress up a classic skirt or pair of pants for any occasion. To fully embody the classic uniform theme, a plaid skirt, the Marianne, pairs together beautifully with the emerald green Denise sweater.

Besides for timeless clothing pieces, the Winter 2017 Collection includes accessories and outerwear for the fashion-forward consumer, too. The collection features two peacoats in both black and grey complete with button detailing, which are perfect for winter’s frigid temperatures. A variety of chunky sneakers, loafers, slip-on shoes, and dress shoes are offered to either dress up or dress down any of the clothing articles shown in the line. Since simplicity is the goal of this line, statement jewelry is not necessary.

While all of Betina Lou’s collections are necessities, the Winter 2017 line offers the perfect combination of casual, comfortable, and stylish for this upcoming season. By combining fashion and warmth, the potential for style while layering classic winter pieces of clothing together is guaranteed. With this collection, there are endless possibilities for trendy and elegant combinations.

Must-Have Pieces From Betina Lou’s Winter 2017 Collection: Images courtesy of Betina Lou