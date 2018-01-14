Must-Have Textures This Winter

There is nothing more exciting for me than spotting my first snow flurry of the season. For me, winter holds many warm memories of time spent huddling around a fireplace with my sister, sipping coffee with friends I haven’t seen in a while, and that magical first snow. Unpopular opinion, I know, but winter is absolutely my favorite season. Even if you can’t get on board with the cold, everyone with a fashionista inside of her knows that cold-weather fashion can’t be beat. Layers, coats, scarves, and the boots. Enough said, ya’ll. This year though, it is all about texture. Winter is the time to get creative with fresh fabrics and materials, and I couldn’t be more excited to break out some of the funky pieces that have been staring longingly at me from the back of my closet.

Listen up ladies; pom poms are the new black and I am living for it. This bag, from one of my favorite sustainable brands, Mercado Global, has all of the winter essentials—neutral colors, a leather strap, a textured print, and pom-poms! This fun detail adds some whim to your wardrobe and may even alleviate some of the drear cold that winter weather can bring. The spherical burst of texture is exactly what every gal needs to break up the monotony of an otherwise flat outfit.

Who needs real fur when faux fur is this cute? This blush, gloriously fuzzy coat is an absolute necessity as the snow begins to accumulate. It’s practical, fun, and absolutely makes a statement. Perfect for everyday wear or as a fashionable companion to keep you warm in your LBD at a rooftop cocktail party (first off, just why?), this jacket adds just the right amount of pomp and circumstance for, well…any circumstance.

Velvet pants. Velvet pants, you guys! What a world we live in, am I right? Talk about texture, velvet is and always will be the quintessential winter fabric—and these cropped pants are everything that is good in the universe. Trendy, comfortable, and office appropriate, these hit the jackpot. Pair these with a cozy sweater and your favorite footwear and you’ll be rolling into work feeling like you just rolled out of bed (and who knows, maybe you did).

