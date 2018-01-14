Fashion

Must-Have Textures This Winter

by Sunday, January 14, 2018

There is nothing more exciting for me than spotting my first snow flurry of the season. For me, winter holds many warm memories of time spent huddling around a fireplace with my sister, sipping coffee with friends I haven’t seen in a while, and that magical first snow. Unpopular opinion, I know, but winter is absolutely my favorite season. Even if you can’t get on board with the cold, everyone with a fashionista inside of her knows that cold-weather fashion can’t be beat. Layers, coats, scarves, and the boots. Enough said, ya’ll. This year though, it is all about texture. Winter is the time to get creative with fresh fabrics and materials, and I couldn’t be more excited to break out some of the funky pieces that have been staring longingly at me from the back of my closet.

Listen up ladies; pom poms are the new black and I am living for it. This bag, from one of my favorite sustainable brands, Mercado Global, has all of the winter essentials—neutral colors, a leather strap, a textured print, and pom-poms! This fun detail adds some whim to your wardrobe and may even alleviate some of the drear cold that winter weather can bring. The spherical burst of texture is exactly what every gal needs to break up the monotony of an otherwise flat outfit.

Who needs real fur when faux fur is this cute? This blush, gloriously fuzzy coat is an absolute necessity as the snow begins to accumulate. It’s practical, fun, and absolutely makes a statement. Perfect for everyday wear or as a fashionable companion to keep you warm in your LBD at a rooftop cocktail party (first off, just why?), this jacket adds just the right amount of pomp and circumstance for, well…any circumstance.

Velvet pants. Velvet pants, you guys! What a world we live in, am I right? Talk about texture, velvet is and always will be the quintessential winter fabric—and these cropped pants are everything that is good in the universe. Trendy, comfortable, and office appropriate, these hit the jackpot. Pair these with a cozy sweater and your favorite footwear and you’ll be rolling into work feeling like you just rolled out of bed (and who knows, maybe you did).

Read more Fashion articles on ClicheMag.com

, 1

Instagram addict, book-obsessed, proud owner of the worlds cutest dog.

← Previous post

How Alexa Curtis is Breaking the Traditional Mold of Influencers

Next post →

Best Ways to Have Well Hydrated Skin
You may also like
Must-Have Pieces From Betina Lou’s Winter 2017 Collection
Must-Have Pieces From Betina Lou’s Winter 2017 Collection
Showpo’s CEO Opens Up About the Winter 2017 Collection
Showpo’s CEO Opens Up About the Winter 2017 Collection
5 Fashionable Makeup Bags for Your Favorite Cosmetics
5 Fashionable Makeup Bags for Your Favorite Cosmetics

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Summer Bishil & Liane V
Inside, cover star Summer Bishil opens up about how she fell in love with acting, her role in The Magicians, and more; cover star Liane V discusses her love for all things creative and her new fashion capsule collection.
READ NOW FOR FREE!
Cliche Magazine Jan. 2018 cover girl Liane V

Stay Updated With Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE FASHION TIPS!
SUBSCRIBE!
Join Our Awesome Weekly Newsletter