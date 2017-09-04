Must-Have Vacation Essentials from Morrisday the Label This Labor Day

Warm weather and lengthy breaks are the perfect recipe for summer fun. Now that vacation time is our top priority, finding our traveling and exploring essentials are at the top of our must-do list. Whether you’re making a quick road trip with the girls or flying out to your dream location, packing the right pieces for any destination is essential. That’s where fashion brand Morrisday the Label comes in.

Established in 2015, this Australian-based fashion brand has all things Bohemian and flirty for the every-girl look. Their wide mix of prints, colors, and unique designs will make any girl stand out in a beautifully simplistic way. Their globally sold pieces include a wide range of dresses and skirts to rompers, blouses, and elegant playsuits. With these clothes in your bag, you can go from on-the-go work attire to a girls-night-out ensemble in no time. There’s absolutely no way you can go wrong on your travel essentials with Morrisday!

The Maxi Skirt

The first item you need on your fashion radar when traveling is an elegant-gone-sexy maxi skirt. This item will work for any outing no matter your destination. Whether you’re going to the tropical shores of the Bahamas or to strut your stuff down the streets of downtown London, a maxi skirt is definitely a go-to. The Dahlia stripe maxi skirt by Morrisday is already in our suitcases! This fiercely slit skirt with soft floral patterns can dress you up or be toned down depending on your look. Regardless, you’ll be ready for anything. Pair it with some booties, heels, or sandals and let your hair down. It’s vacation time.