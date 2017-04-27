Naeem Khan Bridal Spring 2018 Collection

When designer Naeem Khan was creating his Spring 2018 Bridal collection, he had one thing in mind: luxury. Instead of just focusing on current trends, he wanted to create “important” dresses for women of all different backgrounds, tastes, and cultures.

“This woman really wants the best, and these brides come from all across the world, from Saudi Arabia to Israel to Santo Domingo, Peru to North America,” he said backstage. “It’s the crème de la crème.”

From sequined tea-length dresses and embroidered jumpsuits to flapper-esque beaded and feathered gowns, there is truly a look here for every bride, one that will truly make any woman feel like a queen on her special day. There are also more traditional dresses, like Guadaljara (a silk embroidered raffia ball gown with peplum) and California (a hand-cut sequined one-shoulder number). Our favorite? The Laguna: a crystal-beaded, long sleeve, high-neck gown.

The hair and makeup from the runway show also complimented these looks to the fullest. Make-Up Pro directors Chika Chan and Cheve Chan stuck with beige, nude, and peachy eyeshadows and a soft lip for a romantic, ‘70s look. Jon Reyman for Salon Pro RX also gave the models romantic, loose waves to complete the look.

