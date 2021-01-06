Today we want to share with you several NBA players with amazing fashion sense. The NBA season has been filled with plenty of surprises. The best surprises come from players that exceed all expectations. There have been some high caliber moments coming from players, so let’s take a look at who has positively surprised us the most. While some of these players have been surprising on the court, what they wear off the court might shock you as well.

Larry Nance Jr.

Nance is standing out this season like a LeBron James hairline. Nance has never been a great offensive scorer, but what is standing out this season is his ability to play defense. Nance leads the league in steals (2.6). He is beating out Jrue Holiday, Kawhi Leonard, and others for the top spot. The Cavaliers have started the season 4-3, which is a huge surprise given that the team owned a top draft piece and didn’t sign any major free agents.

Off the court, Nance announced in December that he was going to only wear aparallel to games that were owned by local businesses. Due to the pandemic, local businesses have been hit hard. For Nance, this was his way of supporting his community, even if it’s not the hottest threads out there.

Myles Turner

Who can’t get enough of Mr. Swat? While that may not be in an actual nickname, Turner is a man amongst boys in the paint. Turner leads the league in blocks per game (3.6). In his first game of the season, Turner had eight blocks against the New York Knicks. In his first three games combined, Turner finished with 17 blocks. Turner is slowly inserting his name into NBA awards predictions.

When it comes to fashion, Turner is public about how he wants to sport his style. He doesn’t copy anybody. He goes for the slim fit, which makes sense since he is 6-foot-11, and he doesn’t go commercial. Turner is his person when it comes to defining his look.

Julius Randle

If the playoffs started today, the Knicks would be the No. 5 seed. If the All-Star game was next week, Randle would be starting. Again, this is an overreaction to seven games but who saw this coming from Randle? Right now, Randle owns a stat line of 22.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. His assists margin is tied with LeBron James for seventh-best in the league. Randle already has a triple-double this season and was just one assist away from having two. It’s early, but Randle is making noise to be a starter in the All-Star game.

Randle’s wife, Kendra, started her contemporary sportswear collection called Kalore. The fall collection featured tailored pants, dresses, jumpsuits, blazers, and body suits. Prices ranged from $40 to $125. While Randle has his threads that stand out, he also supports his wife’s brand. Kendra studied fashion while she was in college. The Randles is a true representation of two individuals participating in careers that they love.

