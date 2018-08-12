We all must admit, we either have too little in our closets or too much. Sometimes, you just need to rethink what pieces are essential, and which are never, ever going to be worn. If you’re in a quandary, listen up. Changing up your wardrobe doesn’t mean you have to empty your wallet. If you’re a procrastinator, fret not. Many of us put off going shopping, put off organizing our closets, and sometimes we have an entire section that sits unworn for months. If you’re starting to feel the need to organize, prioritize, and get ready for the fall, then you should consider an option that you may not have considered before: a clothing swap party!

Clothing Swap Events: Why Don’t You Participate?

It sounds ridiculously simple, and it should be, but many people don’t take advantage of the fact that they have friends who are similar sizes or have similar styles. Maybe it’s just something you’ve never thought about. But the next time you plan a girl’s night, why not plan a clothing swap party? Each attendee can bring a set number of items (or unlimited if you like), snacks, beverages, movies or board games—you name it, there aren’t any rules.

A Girl’s Night That’s Productive, as Well as a Fun Time

It’s easy to make a clothing swap fun. Whether you choose to keep it low key with movies, snacks, and drinks, or a bit rowdier. Some swap parties are done in a white elephant style, or some other gift swap game that makes the experience more like a party, and less like a normal night.

With Fall on the Way, a Clothing Swap Could Save the Day

If you’re feeling tired of your few fall essentials left over from last year, it’s a great idea to have a fall themed clothing swap. Maybe you don’t have the money to update your wardrobe like you’d like to, and that’s okay! A clothing swap is better than thrifting in some ways because it’s a social event with friends. If you’re super busy like a lot of us are, a clothing swap party is an amazing way to sneak in some much-needed friend time, without feeling like you need to be doing something more productive.

Need to Refresh Your Style? Try a Clothing Swap Party. Photo Credits: Pixabay CC License