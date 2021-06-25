New England’s Blue Light Bandits Release Highly Anticipated Album “Honestly Glad It Happened”

New England’s very own Blue Light Bandits have released their highly anticipated sophomore LP Honestly Glad It Happened on all streaming platforms today. An eclectic mix across genres and styles, from bluesy accents in “Everyday Is A Holiday” to ‘70s retro vibes in “Without You,” Honestly Glad It Happened is, in many ways, an ode to love: love for significant others, for friends or even for music itself. In fact, the album is a huge labor of love for the band, as it was entirely recorded and produced within the BLB team.

“It’s everything to have been able to do this stuff as a squad on our own with our own resources. We’re very blessed and lucky to have what we have and to have had the resources and personnel to do this at this level. We’ve made records in the past…but nothing felt as right as doing all that work ourselves with a group of people that stays internal, stays loyal and trustworthy, and stays on the same track, on the same schedule… It’s amazing to think that this is gonna come out and it’s something that belongs to us and only to us and will forever belong only to us. It’s a reminder that making music is a team sport, or at least I believe it should always be viewed that way, and we have the best team in the damn business.” – Blue Light Bandits

The Blue Light Bandits are an award winning, 4-piece independent groove rock band from Worcester, MA. The BLB sound is inspired by a soulful mix of jazz, neo-soul, pop, and funk music. Since the release of their B.L.B Demo in 2014 and the self titled debut LP in 2017, they have amassed over 2.8 million streams on Spotify. Live BLB shows have become a staple of the Boston, Worcester and New England music scenes with residencies at Lucky’s Lounge in Boston and Michael’s Cigar Bar in Worcester as well as frequent appearances at the best breweries, wineries, and festivals in the region.

Dan DeCristofaro (keys and vocals) and Ethan Bates (bass and vocals) are the founding members, singers, and songwriters behind BLB. Dan is a soulful writer, producer, and arranger who has also begun releasing singles as a solo artist with “Give Me Your Love” in May of 2020 and “Unbreakable” in November 2019. Ethan is also an accomplished cellist and performs and writes solo compositions as “Ethan Bates Orchestra” where he builds live loops and layers organically for each performance. The current iteration of the BLB lineup features veteran touring and session drummer, Simon Adamsson, and multi-faceted guitarist, Jay Faires, who also rounds out the signature 3-part BLB harmonies.

As of January 2020 the band began work on their second full length album, Honestly Glad It Happened. The project – released today on June 25, 2021 – introduces the next evolution of their songs, sound, and direction.

Take a listen to the Blue Light Bandits’ sophomore LP Honestly Glad It Happened on all DSPS, and catch the band live via an exclusive release performance through Dreamstage.

Follow Blue Light Bandits Online:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

YouTube

Website

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Isaac Bates @badluk_goodvibes