Finding the perfect outfit for New Year’s Eve is stressful on so many levels. Your outfit has to be appropriate for the event you’re attending, it has to look good, and preferably, it’s comfortable. Whether you’re attending a wild NYE bash or a laid back office party, we have you covered. With our New Year’s Eve party outfit ideas, you are sure to own any room you walk into and are guaranteed to look totally kissable at midnight.

Formal Wear

(Badgley Mischka Blush Maria Gown, $100 at https://www.renttherunway.com)

Do you have a formal ball, gala, or wedding NYE night, but don’t want to shell out formal dress money? Rent The Runway offers designer dresses, like this Badgley Mischka gown, for rent at a low price. Sequins are a classic pick for New Year’s, where sparkle reigns queen, but this blush dress is anything but traditional—plus the draping through the midsection is a great way to stay comfortable, so go for those appetizers!

Party Pleaser

(Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Vanessa Velvet Fit + Flare Romper, $69)

(Forever 21 Faux Fur Bomber Jacket, $33.95)

On the opposite end of the spectrum, if you’re attending a swanky party or concert with your friends, dare to be a bit edgy. A velvet romper makes a statement, and the maroon color gives this piece a seasonal flair. To make this outfit even more luxurious, add a faux fur bomber jacket. It’ll keep you warm and on-trend!

Comfortable & Casual

(Nordstrom NYDJ Henley Blouse, $71.95) (Modcloth A Sequin-Win Situation Bootie, $79.99)

For a more casual affair, keeping it simple, yet fashionable is key. A solid black blouse paired with your favorite jeans is sure to be comfortable all night long, but pairing this simple ensemble with sequined gold booties will take it to a whole other level. Glam, yet casual, this duo will have people talking long past midnight.

