Anyone who uses makeup knows how costly a trip to Sephora or Ulta can be. While we love makeup and how it helps us bring out the inner beauty and confidence in us, not every product that your favorite beauty Youtuber adores agrees with our wallets. Whether or not you consider yourself a makeup “newbie” or “pro,” saving money is what everyone prefers. Check out our favorite affordable makeup brands and products that will have you running to the nearest store in no time! Have your wallets thank us later.

NYX

Quickly gaining popularity within the makeup community, NYX has become a staple in almost everyone’s beauty routine. With attractive packaging and attractive prices, it’s hard to go wrong with NYX products. While you’re filling up your cart, be sure to try their buttery-soft Butter Gloss, highly-pigmented Soft Matte Cream Lipstick, and durable Makeup Setting Spray.

Catrice Cosmetics

Motivated to prove that makeup can be both luxurious and affordable, fearless women and founder Christina Oster-Daum created Catrice Cosmetics. Offering everything you need for a simple day look or a night out, all Catrice Cosmetics are cruelty-free and made with value and quality. A couple of our favorites here at Cliché are the HD Liquid Coverage Foundation and Liquid Metal Longlasting Cream Eyeshadow, both making Catrice Cosmetics one of our favorite brands.

Wet N’ Wild

Named the #1 value brand in America, Wet N’ Wild has come a long way since launching in 1979. Their cruelty-free products have gained a huge cult-following because of their long-lasting formulas, endless color range selections, and of course affordable prices! If we named our favorites we would be here for a very long time, but don’t miss out on the MegaGlo Highlighting Powder and new, highly-talked about Pro Brush Line brushes.

Our Favorite Affordable Makeup Options: Photos Courtesy of nyxcosmetics.com, catricecosmetics.com, wetnwildbeauty.com