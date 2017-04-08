Aside from the amazing music, festivities, and people at Coachella, we can’t help but get excited about the fashion side of it all. At Coachella, people around the world have the ability to freely express themselves through fashion and be comfortable in what they wear. And the best part is, everyone is looking and feeling great. The vibrant colors, unique accessories, abstract and floral patterns of Coachella fashionistas create the love and happiness in the atmosphere. Keep scrolling for outfit ideas you need to see for Coachella this year!





Let’s start with this metallic bralette paired with shorts for the beautiful weather you’re going to be in. Make this outfit pop with this blue and gold plated triangle Coachella necklace with a hint of orange in the middle.





I love this multi-pattern wide-cut pants. They have a combination of colors that complement each other. If you have, or want something similar, pair it with a solid crop top like this black one. Throw on a sunhat to accessorize!





This white crochet romper is one of my favorites because it’s so easy to slip on! And, it has Coachella written all over it. Instead of black, I’d wear a red bandana for a pop of color.





Tulle and lace–two of my favorite fabrics. This pink tulle overlay maxi skirt and white lace crop-top will surely give you a soft and simple look at Coachella.

If you feel like being edgy for Coachella, look at these ripped blue denim overalls worn with Converse, a plain white tank top, and a cap.





Don’t forget accessories! Sunglasses, cross-body bag, or a floral head piece. Coachella wouldn’t be Coachella without these babies.

Outfits Ideas You Need To See For Coachella. Photo courtesy of Urban Outfitters.