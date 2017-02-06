Outfit Ideas for Valentine’s Day Date Night

“I have so much to wear!” said no woman ever. If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, choosing the perfect outfit can be a long process. A majority of the time, we’re staring into the closet saying to ourselves, “I have nothing to wear.” Whether you’re going on a date with your beau of many years or celebrating your first Valentine’s Day together, dressing to impress is still essential. Why? It will maintain that spark in your relationship and, of course, spice things up for the night. Here are some outfit ideas to inspire you for your perfect Valentine’s Day date night.

Classic little black dress, $45

This little black dress from Lulu’s provides a classic look. Its deep v-shape offers the perfect amount of cleavage and the double straps in the back add edge. Pair this with a pointed black suede ankle strap heel for a sexy look.





Pretty in pink (Dress: $36, Boots: $44.90)

This pink sweater dress from Missguided will still have you feeling festive even if you want to tone it down a bit. A pair of nude knee high boots would go great with this.





Lady in red (Dress, $34.99)

If you’re really feeling Valentine’s Day this year, this lovely red lace dress with a heart cut-out shape in the back will definitely match your Valentine’s spirit.





Keepin’ it classy (Leggings: $79.90, Bodysuit: $49.90)

A pair of white skinny jeans with this suede wine color bodysuit will look classy and sexy when paired with any black flats or black heels.

Out of the office (Skirt: $36)

If you plan on going on your date right after work, wear a nude pencil skirt and tuck in a white or black blouse (one you might already have) that shows a little cleavage to spice up your office look. Here’s a nude pencil skirt from Missguided. Black or nude close toed heels would pair perfectly with this look.

Straight sexy (Dress: $34.30)

Plan on wowing your significant other? Go all out in this lace bodycon multiway fishtail dress.

Let’s skip date night (Lingerie: $39.50)

Celebrating V-Day date night at home doesn’t require much outfit planning if you go straight to lingerie. No shoes required!

Outfit Ideas for Valentine’s Day Date Night. Image courtesy of Victoria’s Secret.