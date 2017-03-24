Panty Drop: Good Things in Small Packages

With subscription box services sprouting like daisies in the springtime, there is truly something for everyone to get excited about nowadays. From tasty snacks shipped weekly to your doorstep to makeup samples hand-selected be beauty editors, we can’t help but want to sign up for everything we can get our hands on. However, how many of these services can say they are providing quality products and giving back to the community? The newest underwear subscription service Panty Drop can and that’s what sets it apart from the rest.

Subscribers of Panty Drop can look forward to receiving three carefully selected panties every three months starting at $35 a box. Subscribers can choose a combination of three different styles (thong, bikini, or boyshorts) and three different materials (cotton, performance, or lace) to fit your preference. If you want something a little extra special, treat yourself to their Premium box at $65 and receive high-performance fabrics from brands like Commando and Seamless Thread. With free shipping, free returns, and the option to cancel at any time, there is really no risk and only rewards!

Giving Back

Every girl feels sexy in her favorite pair of panties, but now girls can feel even better knowing their purchase goes towards helping women everywhere. Panty Drop has partnered with Pledge 1% and other nonprofit organizations in order to “help underrepresented women find the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to succeed.” Not only does the company donate one percent of all underwear they ship to organizations in need, but they also donate one percent of their sales revenue to their partners every quarter. Panty Drop employees even pledge one percent of their time doing volunteer work for their favorite organizations. Now that’s a lot of loving!

Good Things in Small Packages

Brands like Honeydew Intimates and White Rabbit have teamed up with Panty Drop to give millennial women the kind of high-quality, comfortable panties they crave. “At White Rabbit, we are very passionate about empowering women—first by helping them be more comfortable in their intimates,” says White Rabbit co-founder Mariana Hernandez on the Panty Drop blog. Panty Drop prides itself in partnering with brands that are passionate about empowering women in more ways than one, which is something every girl can appreciate.

