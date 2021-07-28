Today we want to share some great fashion info about perfect hats to wear with any hair type. Hats are one of those accessories that we love – or at least love the idea of. Many of us love the way that hats look on models or store shelves, or those wonderful outfit Pinterest boards. But once we get the hat ourselves, we wonder if we should actually wear it. Will it make my hair greasy? What if it makes my ears poke out? Does it really go with this outfit?

These are all common questions we ask about hats for women. No matter what style of hat we choose, we often second-guess ourselves and our style. The good news is that there are some tricks to finding the right hat for your hair length and style. There are also some hats that can easily work with any hair type or style.

Perfect Hats to Wear With Any Hair Type

No matter what type of hair you have – curly, straight, long, short, or textured – there are a few hat styles that just work. Take a look.

Beanies

Beanies work on everyone. You may see them mostly recommended for people with short hair, but they honestly look great on everyone. And the great thing is that there are many styles of beanie to choose from – slouchy, knitted, crocheted, embellished, etc. There are truly beanies for every style and occasion.

Baseball Cap

Baseball caps are great for all hair types and styles. There are many ways that you can style your hair under a baseball cap to get a great sporty or casual look. Braids are a great way to add some style to a baseball cap, or you can leave your hair down to show off your locks. If you have thick or curly hair, you might end up with a bit of “hat head” if you wear your hair down, but you can avoid this if you brush your hair back before putting on the cap.

Bucket Hat

Bucket hats were all the rage in the 90’s, but they are still widely available and worn today. A bucket hat is a great casual way to get a beachy vibe into your wardrobe. If you have wavy or textured hair, a bucket hat is a good choice because it won’t flatten your locks. You can style a bucket hat to get a punky, beachy, or athletic vibe.

Floppy Hat

Floppy hats are increasingly popular thanks to television shows with gothic-inspired wardrobes (think American Horror Story). But floppy hats are not just for those looking to channel Wednesday Adams or Stevie Nicks. Now, floppy hats are a staple to many wardrobes because of their versatility. Floppy hats have more room, which means you can let your natural hair shine without worrying about it going flat. No matter how long your hair is, or what texture – a floppy hat is a versatile accessory that can be dressed down for a casual beach/outdoor vibe. Or, dress up a black floppy hat with a black dress and colorful heels.

The Cherry on Top

If you want to up your hat game, try one of these styles to put the cherry on top of your outfit or style. A well-chosen hat can really make a difference in how your outfit comes together. It can also help you make a statement while protecting your eyes and face from harmful UV rays.

