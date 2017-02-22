PerfectNever: Gigi Hadid Rocks the Reebok

Gigi Hadid has always been known for her out of the ordinary fashion statements and, of course, her modeling career. Photographed on the daily, it was no surprise to see the young model out and about showing off her amazing street style fashion. What was surprising? Her Reebok adorned feet!

Now if that didn’t make you immediately think back to your childhood, I don’t know what will. Taking a step (pun-intended) away from the craze of Adidas, Hadid brings not only the classic brand footwear back in style, but she brings a message too.

#PerfectNever is a campaign by Reebok that focuses on empowering and encouraging women to work out, but not as a way to fulfill this falsified idea of perfection that pressures some people to want to lose or gain weight. Rather, the focus is to exercise and be active because it’s good for your mental and physical health.

As the new face of the campaign, Hadid sheds the title of international supermodel, and even the unexpected title of boxing athlete, to showcase that she, too, is a woman who has flaws and imperfections. However, she’s not letting those things limit who she is and what she can do, and neither should you.

We are definite believers that Reebok will be among the top fashion statements to make this upcoming season. Scroll down to shop the styles and you, too, can see how Gigi Hadid rocks the Reebok!

CLUB C 85 DYNAMIC CHROME

The Club C 85 Dynamic Chrome is a creatively different take on an athletic shoe. Its boldly patterned graphic leather face also features an ice sole, an EVA midsole for shock absorption, as well as a full-grain leather insole for support and comfort. This shoe is not only super stylish, but also extremely practical for your everyday use.

CLUB C 85 GUM

The Club C 85 Gum shoe is a classic and sophisticated style for Reebok. Featuring a gum rubber outsole for traction and a low-cut design for free ankle motion, the padded foam sockliner shoe also showcases the Reebok logo for a traditionally original look.

CLASSIC LEATHER DIAMOND

The Classic Leather Diamond athletic shoe is a stylish metallic synthetic leather sneaker that adds a bit of glam and flair to any occasion. Whether you’re going for a run or taking a stroll to the grocery store, these cushioned shoes will complete any outfit!

Overall, we think Hadid is definitely guiding us in the right direction for the perfect footwear with a great message.

Read more Fashion News on ClicheMag.com

#PerfectNever: Gigi Hadid Rocks the Reebok. Featured image courtesy of fashiongonerogue.com