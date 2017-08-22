Petite Studio Summer 2017 Collection

We’ve come a long way since the days of exclusive fashion; that is, clothes made only for girls of a certain body type. Body positivity movements have demanded that the fashion industry make a change for the better, and fast fashion megastores and exclusive designers alike are listening. While clothes are finally beginning to change in size and shape, there is still a major market being overlooked: petite sizes. Petite girls are often totally overlooked and finding the perfect fit can seem an insurmountable task. Far too often, clothes are too long, too baggy, or cut way below a petite gal’s actual waistline.

That’s where NYC-based clothing brand Petite Studio comes in. Founder Jenny Howell knew from personal experience how difficult it could be to find clothes that fit a small frame, and in 2015, she set off to cater to an underserved market by offering clothes that provided petite girls with pieces to help them look and feel their best.

“Us petites really need to be thoughtful about what we wear to flatter our best attributes,” Howell said. “We can’t just wear anything off the rack because most of the time there is something about the piece that just doesn’t really fit.”

Petite Studio’s focus is in the name—petite—but that doesn’t mean the brand sacrifices style in the name of fit. Each design is unique and fashion-forward, and Howell pulls inspiration from coffee shops, galleries, shows—even the people walking the streets of New York. The brand seeks to empower young professionals, and they serve the career-driven, petite, NYC girl.

“The New York spirit is at the core of everything we do,” Howell said. “We’re trying to empower petite girls living in a city atmosphere to look great during the workweek but also be able to let their hair down and have some fun on the weekend.”

Serving such a specific market allows Petite Studio to do more than design cute clothes for small girls; they emphasize quality in a big way. Each design is overseen by Howell herself and every single item is high-quality in terms of material, structure, and design. They seek to give petite girls an option to find items that feel good and fit well.

“We’re not trying to be everything to everyone,” Howell said. “Our focus is really on developing our brand to cater to petite girls and provide them the type of thoughtful wardrobe pieces that they can’t find anywhere else. Our plan is to continue making a small number of high-quality pieces that the petite girls’ community can really be excited about.”

The perfect example of Petite Studio’s distinct designs, their Summer 2017 collection, is quintessential to every petite fashionista’s wardrobe. Be sure to check out petitestudionyc.com or visit Tictail Market in NYC to see (and drool over) the rest of the line.

Slimming, chic, and wearable; does an outfit get any better? This ‘70s era pantsuit set is right on trend, and the vertical stripes are sure to make your legs look miles long. Perfect for a late summer picnic or a gallery party, your wardrobe isn’t complete without the Dianella set.

Sorry Stacy London, but we are so wearing white after Labor Day. This gorgeous cream frock is delicately detailed to perfection and no matter where you wear this dress, you’re sure to be the classiest gal in the room. Excuse us while we daydream about the shoes we could pair with it!

If there is one thing every petite girl needs in her wardrobe, it’s a pair of culottes. This army green pair adds length by cropping at the ankle and a waistline with an oversized bow. Trendy, fun, and work-appropriate, the Fuschia Pants are a must-have.

We are positively swooning over this gorgeous mustard dress and the print has us fantasizing about summer days spent underneath swaying palm trees. Flattering, unique, and oh-so-trendy (ahem—yellow!), this wrap dress leaves nothing to be desired—except maybe another vacation.

Petite Studio Summer 2017 Collection: Photographer: Maya Luo, Model: Liv Young, Stylist: Raffles Tau, MUA: Mo Sha