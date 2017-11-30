5 Favorite Pieces From Petite Studio’s Winter Collection

For the girls who have often struggled to find clothing to suit their small frames, Petite Studio offers clothing items catered to the shorter fashionistas. A New York City-based clothing brand founded in 2015, Petite Studio is the only fully-functional online clothing brand made specifically for petite girls by fellow petite girls who have similar body types and height ranges. After experiencing neglect from other name-brand companies, the founders of Petite Studio began the company with the hopes of presenting petite women with more clothing options and the fashion attention they deserve.

This winter, petite women are encouraged to shop Petite Studio for all of their fashion needs. This collection features soft blues, warm neutrals, smooth textures and two-toned outerwear to provide a variety of fabrics, shades, and colors to consumers depending on what they prefer to wear during the colder months.

The pieces included within this collection are simple yet elegant. Women are able to create classic outfits with a modern, trendy twist. Mini skirts such as the Chloe skirt in auburn looks beautiful when paired with a neutral, white turtleneck sweater and black tights. This look is perfect for a variety of settings including, but not limited to: class, a casual outing, or date night. The skirt is made out of a wool material ideal for colder weather settings and layering. The Luisa skirt in grey is anything short of ordinary. This trendy skirt complete with a belt buckle appears vintage and can be dressed up with simple black tights and a neutral top, or make a statement with a striped or patterned top.

For those interested in layering up this winter, Petite Studio offers several winter jackets ideal for colder temperatures. Both the Aspen and Valentina coats provide added comfort and warmth to the petite fashionista. The coats hit mid-calf and are not overpowering for smaller frames. The Aspen two-toned camel jacket adds a bit of flair to the average winter outfit by creating a more sophisticated look, and the stylish Valentina coat is another item made out of wool for extra warmth.

The Posy Knit, an off-the-shoulder knit sweater, is one of the most versatile pieces in the Petite Studio Winter Collection. This sweater is as cozy as it is cute, and the v-neck and open-shoulder look are in high-demand this season. It is an ideal piece that will complement the petite woman and enable her to display her shoulders and petite frame. Since this piece is simple and comes in a neutral grey, it can be paired with a variety of pieces such as black leggings or an A-line skirt.

Petite Studio recognizes the needs of their petite customers by providing them with new clothing options each season. By shopping the brand this winter, the petite woman is sure to find something suitable for her needs and distinct fashion with the variety of style opportunities included within the line. Whether one is in search of a simple or statement piece, this Winter Collection includes it all. Shop the collection at www.petitestudionyc.com.

5 Favorite Pieces From Petite Studio’s Winter Collection: Photographs courtesy of Petite Studio