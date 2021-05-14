Pushing Daizies Duo Encourages Listeners To Live In The Present With New Track “I Want To Know.” Out Now on Dim Mak

Ever since their inception earlier this year, Pushing Daizies made their sonic brand about meaningful future house music. The duo’s newest single “I Want To Know” follows suit perfectly, incorporating dreamy vocals, uplifting melodies, and groovy basslines to create a vibe that is guaranteed to lift your spirits. After all of the tumultuous times, the world has collectively been through over the last year, perhaps the most important takeaway for us all is to appreciate the present moment; Pushing Daizies communicate this message through positive lyrics in “I Want To Know” with the hope that all of their listeners will dance if they want to, too. Check out their quote below for their inspiration:

“‘I Want To Know‘ is a song that should get you up to dance like no one is watching. Just living in the moment. It’s a song that makes us smile & shows us how truly blessed we are in this world.” – Pushing Daizies

Pushing Daizies is the pseudonym of two US-based dance music producers joining forces. The enigmatic duo makes groovy, bass-heavy, electronic dance music that creates an emotional roller coaster, pulling at the heartstrings of its listeners. The project, which initially began as multiple collaborations between the two artists, transpired as their synergy saw no end in sight. “Once we found our rhythm, we knew we had something special. It was bigger than just a few singles. I guess you could say that the project was an accident in the greatest way possible,” said one of the producers. The term “pushing daisies” refers to the flowers that grow over a burial plot when someone dies, which is symbolic of the cycles of life and death, light and dark. Said differently, when someone dies, life is created.

