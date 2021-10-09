Put Your Best Foot Forward with OOFOS

Buying new shoes can be daunting. Most times, consumers must decide between style or comfort. Whether it’s sneakers, heels, boots, or slippers, our feet deserve to recover after a long day. OOFOS has just the solution. OOFOS, the global recovery footwear leader, prioritizes comfort, recovery, and style. The Boston-based footwear organization uses its innovative foam technology to create a lightweight shoe that reduces pressure and demand on your feet and joints. Their shoes were made with everyday people in mind. From athletes to doctors, runners to walkers, OOFOS has a shoe for you.

This year, to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, OOFOS’s Project Pink campaign will donate 100% of profits from their newly launched Pink Camo Pack to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) and The Jimmy Fund for Cancer Research. OOFOS hopes to reach its goal of raising $1 million to support breast cancer research. The Pink Camo Pack is available in signature styles such as the OOahh Luxe Slide Sandal, OOlala Limited Sandal, and the OOcloog Limited Edition Clog. You can find every style of the Pink Camo Pack exclusively on OOFOS.com.

The fight to end breast cancer is personal for the OOFOS team. The organization first launched the Project Pink campaign in 2015, when one of the company’s first employees, Duncan Finigan, was diagnosed with breast cancer. For OOFOS, breast cancer awareness is not just a month-long focus, but a year-round commitment. They have committed to donating 2% of profits from OOFOS.com to DFCI Since the campaign’s inception, OOFOS has donated over $1 million to help end breast cancer. OOFOS lost their beloved friend Duncan in 2019, but her legacy and the legacies of the many who we have lost to this disease continue to live on.

We will always continue to support the fighters, admire the survivors, honor the taken, and never give up hope! Join us and put your best foot forward by supporting OOFOS to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Images Provided by OOFOS