Putting in Werk With WERKSHOP®

While we may have already packed away our tiny bikinis and various sundresses to make room for cozy sweaters and boots, most of us aren’t quite ready to let go of our hard-earned summer bods. The idea of putting on plain workout clothes, the bland sports bra, and getting ready to work out isn’t as appealing as a nap near the fireplace and a Hallmark movie. So how do we get motivated to pull out the yoga mats and get in shape?

Eagle Rock WERKSHOP® is a made-in-America brand that creates comfy, stylish, and sexy workout clothes so you can “Werk hard” and “look good.” Their stylish prints and quality material make working out a breeze and help to keep everything in place. The most unique part of their work is their vividly unique print designs. The goal is to create clothing that is “designed for fitness” and “styled for fashion,” and they nail it.

All of the leggings created by Werkshop are individually handcrafted and sustainably produced. Their unique athleticwear ensures proper muscle control through the Olympic-quality compression fabric, which promotes flexible movement and aides against chafing.

From vivid-design leggings and sports bras to menswear and swim/leotards, the Werkshop brand has created an effortless way to look and feel good while working out. Their products are guaranteed perfect for every sport, and with flatlock seams, comfort is no question. These products are designed to help make being active easy and comfortable with new uniquely stylish designs for every sport. You won’t ever feel lazy or unattractive in your workout clothes while sporting these fun, feminine, and high quality prints.

Check out some of our favorites from the Werkshop collection that has us ready and waiting to get back into shape. You can purchase items from the collection at Werkshop.com, but act quickly before they sell out!

Leggings

Whether you’re into full length or cropped, these colorful leggings will make you stand out and feel good no matter what pose you’re in. From simple patterns to intricate artworks, each pair has a unique style and universal comfort that is perfect for any sport.





Menswear

The brand features a sportswear section all for men. From men’s performance shorts to unisex fit pants, Werkshop has created an array of captivating designs to appeal to any audience.

Sports Bras

These wireless, removeable padding sports bras allow for any fitness lover to feel sexy from head to toe in Eagle Rock WERKSHOP® designs. While the padding is sold separately, these comfy and stylish bras offer moderate support and are conveniently easy to take off.

Swim/Leotards

The Swim/Leotard section of Eagle Rock WERKSHOP® offers an array of casual pieces that can double as stylish swimsuits or flexible dance leotards. Each design comes in a simple and standard cut of fabric with unique images that provides a chic yet comfortable look.

Putting in Werk: Featured image and all images courtesy of werkshop.com