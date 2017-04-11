Rag Poets’ Timeless Spring/Summer 2017 Collection

Rag Poets, a sister line of Z SUPPLY, launched its spring/summer 2017 collection that will make choosing outfits this season as easy as using your fingerprint to unlock your smartphone. This is the season where you look forward to dressing it up with vibrant spring/summer colors and feel free in anything you wear. But what about the days where you just want to lounge around and be comfortable, yet stay fashionable doing it? Well, thanks to designer Annie Luong and her team, Rag Poets brings a timeless and casual collection filled with basics fit for all ages that will transcend through every season (yes, that does mean fall/winter as well).





Based in Southern California, the entire collection consists of light-wear clothing to bring California fashion anywhere you go. And, to cater to cooler nights, it’s French terry and plush fleece pieces will keep you cozy.

“I definitely have a lot of the California lifestyle ingrained within the line—relaxed-yet-chic is in our DNA,” said Luong.

This timeless collection consists of classic silhouettes while staying fresh with new colors and prints.

“The colors are muted for Spring/Summer ‘17 because it seemed to be both where our consumer was focused and seamlessly tied into our travel and coastal inspiration for the collection,” said Luong.

The development of Rag Poets was put to work after a trip to Carmel, California, and being inspired by the everyday fashion similar to Positano, Italy, and Santorini, Greece. The team decided to merge the “everyday essentials” customers love from Z SUPPLY and bring it “on another level,” according to Luong. The goal was to create this sense of “relaxation and effortless” style from these places that will allow customers to feel like they’re on vacation anywhere, anytime.

With a focus on designing pieces to compliment and fit every woman, this season’s collection will inspire various ways to style your everyday wear. Whether you’re traveling, exploring/relaxing on vacation, or in the comfort of your own home, these pieces will fit appropriately.

“We don’t see her as one type of woman; we see this line transcending many different looks and trends,” said Loung. “The pieces in our collection are designed to be worn alone or mixed with the unique, trendy items women add to their wardrobe each season.”

Not only does Rag Poets intend for this collection to fit each season, but to embody the idea of timeless pieces that will last through generations. According to Luong, what really sets this line apart from other casual collections is the fact that each fabric was chosen with fashion and comfort in mind for its customers.

“The line is designed to drape and fit a bit more loosely so women of different shapes and sizes can wear each item stylishly and comfortably,” said Luong.

In addition to casual basics, the collection comes with prints and patterns, dip-dyes, and button downs to add a variety of options in your wardrobe.

“The great thing about Rag Poets is there is so much potential,” said Luong. “Most women have yet to learn about our line, but once they have had the opportunity to try on an item or see the collection, we are sure we have gained another loyal fan.”

Rag Poets definitely excelled in creating a timeless, casual collection. It’s lightweight, California-feel and combination of neutral and fresh colors will have women looking classy, chic, and relaxed—not just for this spring and summer, but for every season.

Rag Poets’ Timeless Spring/Summer 2017 Collection: Photographed by LR Creative