Reasons we Love Lace Dresses

Today we want to share several reasons why we love lace dresses. No matter the event you’re attending, be it a birthday BBQ or your best friend’s wedding, lace has the potential to perfectly accentuate the details of your chosen outfit. Wonderful in winter berries or subtle summer pastels, lace is one of the most versatile materials out there! Therefore, we’ve carefully selected a few of our favourite lace dresses for the upcoming season that will ensure your wardrobe is ready for all of the events that come your way!

We should really begin with a warning; you will definitely turn heads if you wear this dress, there’s no doubt about it! The embroidered lace intricately combines with the svelt bodycon fit to ensure you feel fully prepared for your event in a way that you never have before. The classic colour, fit, and style ensures this dress is absolutely perfect for summer events. Be sure to keep checking for new releases of this intricate number as we release new colourways as the seasons change.

Want to know which colour is the official hue of the season? Blue. This simply fitting lace midi dress in blue pastel and with an all-over crochet lace design does all the work for you and guarantees that you will look the part this summer. When finished with a sleek low bun and strappy sandals, the neckline is perfectly accentuated to capture a stunning Bardot style. We have this number in several colours, which is ideal if blue doesn’t take your fancy.

For those of you who appreciate minimalism compared to all-over lace, then our Peplum Crochet Bodycon Lace Dress in luscious burgundy is precisely what you’ve been looking for. The standout feature of this stunning design is the fitted lace bodice, and it is simply gorgeous when it sits on top of the bodycon peplum skirt to ensure the final figure is one that is flattering and head-turning for all the right reasons. Thanks to the rich notes of the deep berry colour, this is the perfect evening dress. Don’t forget to show off your shoulders and round things off with a messy bun or sleek do-up to ensure you don’t feel overly formal.

Our Lace Shirt Mini Day Dress in white provides you with the perfect opportunity to crank things up a notch. This dress is made for those lazy-day strolls in the park and summer evening BBQs with your nearest and dearest. As it’s super easy to style up or dress down in this number, it really is the throw on shirt dress that dreams are made of! To feel extra summery, consider pairing it with a pair of trainers and a raffia bag, or go for some platform wedges if you’re heading to the pub to enjoy the long summer evenings that we’ve all been eagerly anticipating!

If you’re a girl in love with red, then you won’t be able to resist this peplum embroidered lace mini dress. It’s so gorgeous that we’re totally convinced you will love it even if red isn’t your favourite colour. It boasts a flattering feminine fit and features an intricate floral lace design. And thanks to the peplum skirt and sweetheart bodice, this dress serves as the ideal flirty mini length that you’ve been looking for. Finish things off with some long wavy tresses and square toe heels to look extra sassy this summer.

Last but not least is the newest collection of our Bridal Lace Dresses. The beautiful collection of midi and maxi dresses are the ultimate expression of elegance when it comes to setting the style throughout the bridal season. Seeing as it’s your big day, you’re going to be the belle of the ball, and a lace will genuinely leave you feeling as if you’re living in a make-believe world of your own creation. The understated lace designs, and flattering fits all combine to effortlessly accentuate your shape and make you feel as if you belong in a Chi Chi London lace bridal dress. We can guarantee that you will live out the day of your dreams in the best possible way.

