Rossario George brings bold vibrant colors and timeless elegance to Fall | Winter 2019

Fashion house Rossario George recently released their Fall | Winter women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, and beauty collections to great fanfare. These collections continue the tradition of sophistication that is synonymous with the brand while introducing a new level of elegance with pieces that stray away from traditional RG patterns and moves towards timeless cuts and solid vibrant colors.

“Vibrant color is key this season. As we find ourselves in darker times, both metaphorically and environmentally, it was my goal to create a collection that helps brighten the world even a little bit,” CEO/President and Designer Tony Vincent said.

Vibrancy can be found in all aspects of the brands Fall | Winter 2019 lines, from the bold red of the top-selling V-neck asymmetrical cut midi dress to the rich and long-lasting color palettes from the new cruelty-free mineral based lipsticks bold color reigns supreme.

As stated earlier, the Fall | Winter 2019 collections timeless styles and color choices are resonating with fashion industry insiders, buyers, shoppers and media.

The recent photo shoot titled “It’s Better to Travel” showcasing the new pieces can be found in issue number 88 of SALYSÉ magazine and the international publication COLLECTION Pan-Arab luxury magazine. Follow the emerging brand on social for the release date of COLLECTION publication and more upcoming news and events.

View and shop the affordable and timeless women’s ready-to-wear, shoes and beauty collections on the brands online boutique: http://www.rossariogeorge.com.

See the stunning “It’s Better to Travel” fashion editorial in SALYSÉ magazine here: http://bit.ly/RGinSalyse

Images provided by Rossario George