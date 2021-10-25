Ruby Engagement Rings – The Perfect Guide for Your Quest for This Stone of Passion

Today we want to discuss Ruby engagement rings. Ruby is not on the list of the stones that one considers to be part of their engagement ring. However, historically ruby symbolizes courage, love, protection, and passion.

Rubies were once the most preferred option of the royalty. You can find the stones to be part of most kings’ and queens’ jewelry sets. Choosing to have a ruby engagement ring is a majestic choice in itself. Who doesn’t enjoy the look of royalty on their hands?

A modern bride has the option to choose from the new collection of ruby rings. These are available with a range spanning from unique contemporary shapes to modern and traditional ring styles. You can also shortlist this gemstone to be part of your special day and make it etched in history.

The Considerations

Diamonds occupy the top spot in terms of the precious gem that people opt for their wedding. Most gemstones are softer than diamonds, rubies prove to be an anomaly and are much more resilient than the rest. Thus, it proves to be an excellent choice for an engagement ring that you can treasure for life.

If you are to refer to a benchmark that can guide you to understand the hardness quotient of the ruby rings, you can refer to the Mohs Hardness Scale. Rubys come second to only diamonds and have a rating of nine, while the highest rating is 10 of diamonds.

An interesting phenomenon about the rubies is that it reflects your personality too, as it is a one-of-a-kind ring. Many experts often suggest that one of the best ways to select an engagement ring that is apt for you is to shortlist a stone that you connect with intuitively.

Many people often have a preference for vibrant colored stones as opposed to traditional engagement rings. Gemstone experts suggest that people should go with their intuition while selecting their engagement ring as it seldom goes wrong for such a choice.

The reasons to seek a ruby ring are numerous, but a prime area that needs attention is its cost. If you are someone who wants to have an extraordinary and high-quality ruby, for example, the Pigeon’s or Burmese blood red, it will come with a fat check.

However, you should never think that it rules out your lust for a ruby ring completely, as there are plenty of cost-efficient ring options that you can find in the market. Rubies also come in a wide range of colors at various price points.

What Can You Seek

The Cuts That Work Best With Rubies

While considering purchasing a ruby engagement ring, a crucial aspect that you should keep in mind is what stone cut works the best. One of the most common cuts prevalent for ruby is oval or round. Such a cut helps to bring out the inner shades of the red color in the gemstone.

Cuts like octagon, marquise, and pear are also popular for rubies, though the cost of such cuts tends to be on the higher side.

The Metals and Settings That Work Best With Rubies

An exquisite feature of the rubies is their versatility. The rubies are one of the strongest gemstones, second to only moissanite and diamonds in terms of hardness, so they provide unlimited options for settings.

While shortlisting a particular setting of your ring, you should make sure that the stone sets in a way that allows light to get underneath it. This phenomenon helps to reveal the true color of the gemstone. Although you can set rubies in all the metal colors, the 18-carat yellow gold or rose gold helps make them stand apart.

The Types of Rubies

There is a range of options for your ruby ring, ranging from pink to red to orange. The origin of the gemstone plays a vital role in determining its color. For example, if you refer to the rubies from Bangkok, you will find a darker color due to chromium and iron.

Every color available in the rubies is unique to itself, and it all comes down to your personal preferences while shortlisting the ideal type of ruby.

So this article tries to give you a sense of what to look for when you shortlist your ruby engagement ring. Another vital aspect that you should keep in mind is the maintenance and care of the engagement ring. Although you can always seek professional help for cleaning your jewelry, it is advisable to devote some time at home to clean them too. You can soak your jewelry in warm water with soap and clean them.

Read more jewelry articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons