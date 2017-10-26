Nothing adds class to an outfit like a perfectly paired watch, but in a market saturated with $1,000 timepieces that scream ‘been there, done that’, it can be a struggle to find something both stylish and affordable. When done the right way, a watch can be sophisticated, elegant, and functional. At it’s worst, a watch can be clunky, obtrusive, and, quite frankly, unsightly. That’s where NYC based company RumbaTime comes in.

Founded by best friends Drew Deters and Jay Hartington, Rumba strives to make time keep up with your life, instead of the other way around. Each Rumba collection is named after streets and areas of the Big Apple, delivering the same vibrancy and level of style you find in those neighborhoods.The pair shares a passion for adventure, discovery, and style—and those virtues are apparent in every design they create. The RumbaTime collection offers a wide variety of styles that are not only gorgeous but affordable to boot.

Oh rose gold, how we adore you. This year’s ‘it’ metal, rose gold, pairs well with just about everything and this watch is no exception. This piece manages to be delightfully simple, yet it still acts as a statement accessory. We’d call that a win-win.

Fun, funky and fresh—this watch hits the trifecta in wrist-wear. Bright reds, pinks, and blues add the perfect pop of color to your otherwise neutral fall wardrobe, and the heart pattern brings a little whimsy to the table. For all of you quirky business women out there, let your freak flag fly in an accessory that’s subtle enough for the office.

If you’re more of a traditional, leather watch type gal, this icy blue timepiece may be for you. The color is gentle enough to count as a neutral, making this watch the perfect everyday accessory. We mean it, this piece could go with ANY outfit, and honestly, we’re not sure why it isn’t already in your jewelry box. What are you waiting for?

Rumba: Changing The Face Of Watches: Images courtesy of RumbaTime