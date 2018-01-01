RUMI X: Sustainable Activewear for the New Year

The New Year is upon us, so whip out your resolution notebooks and start making your list of goals for 2018. Aside from the obvious ‘new wardrobe’ and ‘be happy’ resolutions making the cut, kick off the year by adding ‘save the environment while working out in style.’

Eco-friendly band RUMI X has done it again with their latest high-performance fitness apparel. Their newest RUMI X CORE collection of Mirror Sports Bras are made using green technology and are delicately crafted from eight recycled plastic bottles to ensure ultimate comfort, breathability, and sweat absorption while you’re on the go.

Aside from saving the planet in an incredibly sustainable way, these flattering sports bras emphasize the female form while featuring a soft, stretchy finish and extremely bold graphic designs. The collection also includes high-waisted leggings, chic athletic shorts, tie-up tank tops, and supportive sports bras.

RUMI X’s founder and certified yoga instructor, Melissa Chu, founded the brand in 2015 after establishing a deep-rooted connection to fitness and wellness. Chu’s goal for the design of the brand is to take inspiration from the world and exemplify the 13th-century Persian poet with wise words for whom the brand is named after.

“RUMI X is about living a mindful lifestyle, taking care of yourself within, and being good to the world around you. We take care of our body, mind, and soul, and we take care of others around us to feel good,” Chu’s statement on the brand’s website reads.

Specifically with the CORE collection, every piece of athletic wear produced helps save PET bottles from ending up in landfills or in the ocean. RUMI X uses innovative and high-end green technology to create their collections from recycled materials such as water bottles and up-cycled coffee grounds.

The brand sets out to push the limits of performance with their fabrics while becoming eco-conscious citizens. They even use water-based ink dyes to infuse their fabrics with reusable and safe materials that could otherwise end up in landfills.

“Trash is a growing problem, so finding uses for non-biodegradable materials like plastic is a must,” Chu states on the RUMI X Feel Good website.

By transforming waste to wear, be prepared to feel good while you look amazing in their timelessly chic sportswear.

RUMI X: Sustainable Activewear for the New Year: Photographs courtesy of RUMI X