It’s Columbus Day, and you know what that means: great sales! For those who are eager to shop and can’t wait until Black Friday, Columbus Day sales will satisfy that itch for the time being. From Bloomingdale’s offering 25% off on select items to Lord & Taylor offering a discount on their wide selection of shoes, you’ll want to scoop up these deals before they are gone. But hurry: most of these deals are here today, gone tomorrow. Here are just a few of the sales you’ll want to take advantage of this Columbus Day.

Bloomingdale’s

Bloomingdale’s Friends & Family Sale is coming to an end today, so be sure to snag some of your favorite pieces for fall before it’s over! Take 25% off select items like this Patch Denim Jacket in Light Blue using code FRIENDS.

SHOP OUR FAVORITES BELOW