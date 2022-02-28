Shoes to Walk in for Your Graduation Day

With graduation season just around the corner, we want you to put your best foot forward by wearing the best shoes, of course. Above all, graduating school is a huge commencement that leads to the next major part of your life. That is to say, graduating is a big deal! Imagine yourself walking down the stage to celebrate the all the years of hard work and dedication, now, imagine doing all of that, but in a great pair of shoes. Today we will be talking about the ultimate guide to finding the perfect pair of shoes for your big day.

When it comes to your big graduation day, you want to dress in a way that makes you feel confident and classy, but with everyone wearing the same cap and gown, it can be hard to stand out. We want you to feel special on the inside and out. Ranging from open to close toe, platform to flats, mule to slingback, and even sneakers! We have provided you with the latest and cutest trends to rock on your special day!

The Mary Jane Shoe

The classic Mary Janes were a staple piece in the 90s and are now being reinvented with crazy colors and major platforms. This fun heel is a step up from the basic pump and brings a sense of nostalgia for the classic schoolgirl.

Asos Penny Platform Mary Janes

Urban Outfitters Mary Janes

The Loafer

Nothing says professional than a loafer, so start off your life as a graduate student in the cutest pair of loafers, ranging from low to high. We have selected a couple pairs that would set the vibe for your day.

Jeffrey Campbell: “The Student Loafer“

Jeffrey Campbell: “Lenna Penny Loafer“

The Mule

Keep it simple with a classic mule heel. These shoes are easy to slip on and off and definitely can be worn as an everyday shoe! Whether you want to go all out or keep it simple, we have provided some examples below!

Jeffrey Campbell: “The Movie Platform Mule“

Steve Madden: “Lilah Heel“

Converse

No one says your big day must be worn in heels! Keep it comfy with a pair of classic Chuck Taylors, maybe even add a little bit of sparkle!

Converse: All Star Glitter

Converse: Leather Chuck Taylor

The Platform Shoe

Platform heels are all the talk right now, hop on the bandwagon and make that stage your runway.

Michael Kors Hazel Leather Platform Sandal

Chelsea Crew Rust Velvet Peep Toe Platform Heels

The Flat

Don’t want to wear heels? We get it! So, we have provided a couple options that will still make you want to strut down that stage!

Asos Pink Ballet Flats

Vici Vanderpump Embellished Flats

