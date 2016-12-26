As cold weather settles in and snow begins to fall, many fashionistas are left with few options for fashionable and functional outerwear. Enter FERA, a brand that creates stylish skiwear fit for the streets. Created in 1978, founder Betty Tung saw a need for skiwear that was chic, yet affordable. Years later, her vision has come to life. FERA is the skiwear choice of celebrities and serious skiers, yet the line remains modern and elegant enough for daily street wear.

Outerwear Turned Trendy

Their coats are totally functional for the slopes, many featuring fur-lined hoods and polyfill insulation, but the variety of colors and sleek design make these coats suitable for cold winter days out shopping or brunching with friends. The Melrose Insulated Street Coat is the perfect example, suitable for skiing or snowboarding, but with a style imitating the military coat trends that are popular this season.

(Melrose Insulated Street Coat, $525)

Lightweight Leggings

Famous for their Ski pants, FERA isn’t often recognized for their other products, but these seamless leggings belong in every woman’s closet. Designed to be slimming, chafe-free, and lightweight, this gorgeous grey legging is great for nights at the lodge or for running errands during the day.

(W’s Bliss Seamless Legging, $45)

Chic Sweaters

An item often overlooked by skiwear companies, cute and comfortable sweaters are a winter essential. A cashmere sweater is a winter luxury that everyone deserves. This ombre, cashmere-blend sweater truly makes a statement, and pieces like this are what bring FERA from slope to streetwear.

(Diana 1/2 Zip Cashmere Blend Sweater – MD, $275)

Read more Fashion on ClicheMag.com

Slope to Street Wear Fashion With FERA: Images courtesy of FERA